Iowa girls' state basketball 2019: Pairings, schedule

The 100th edition of the Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament is held this week at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Here’s a look at the pairings and schedule for all five classes, which will be updated with scores and coverage.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals – Monday, Feb. 25

No. 1 Johnston (21-2) vs. No. 14 Urbandale (13-9), 10 a.m.

No. 6 Iowa City High (19-2) vs. No. 8 West Des Moines Valley (17-5), 11:45 a.m.

No. 2 Waukee (18-4) vs. No. 11 West Des Moines Dowling (16-7), 1:30 p.m.

No. 3 Southeast Polk (19-3) vs. No. 10 Ankeny Centennial (15-7), 3:15 p.m.

Semifinals – Thursday, Feb. 28

10 a.m.

11:45 a.m.

Championship – Friday, March 1

6 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals – Tuesday, Feb. 26

No. 1 Marion (21-1) vs. No. 14 Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-8), 11:45 a.m.

No. 4 Mason City (15-8) vs. No. 5 Waverly-Shell Rock (20-2), 1:30 p.m.

No. 2 North Scott (19-3) vs. No. 8 Denison-Schleswig (20-2), 3:15 p.m.

No. 3 Grinnell (19-2) vs. No. 6 Sioux City Heelan (18-5), 5 p.m.

Semifinals – Thursday, Feb. 28

5 p.m.

6:45 p.m.

Championship – Saturday, March 2

3 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals – Monday, Feb. 25 and Tuesday, Feb. 26

No. 1 North Polk (21-2) vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central (14-10), 5 p.m. Mon.

No. 7 Crestwood (15-5) vs. No. 9 Waukon (18-3), 6:45 p.m. Mon.

No. 5 Des Moines Christian (22-2) vs. No. 11 Roland-Story (19-5), 8:30 p.m. Mon.

No. 3 Center Point-Urbana (21-2) vs. West Marshall (14-7), 10 a.m. Tue.

Semifinals – Thursday, Feb. 28

1:30 p.m.

3:15 p.m.

Championship – Friday, March 1

8 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals – Tuesday, Feb. 26 and Wednesday, Feb. 27

No. 1 Grundy Center (22-0) vs. No. 15 Unity Christian (19-5), 6:45 p.m. Tue.

No. 5 Cascade (22-1) vs. No. 7 Dike-New Hartford (20-2), 8:30 p.m. Tue.

No. 2 Central Decatur (22-0) vs. No. 12 Aplington-Parkersburg (23-2), 10 a.m. Wed.

No. 3 Treynor (23-1) vs. No. 8 North Linn (21-1), 11:45 a.m. Wed.

Semifinals – Friday, March 1

10 a.m.

11:45 a.m.

Championship – Saturday, March 2

5 p.m.

Class 1A

Quarterfinals – Wednesday, Feb. 27

No. 1 Newell-Fonda (24-0) vs. Springville (16-9), 1:30 p.m.

No. 6 Clarksville (20-2) vs. No. 7 Bellevue Marquette (21-2), 3:15 p.m.

No. 2 West Hancock (23-1) vs. No. 11 North Mahaska (15-4), 5 p.m.

No. 3 Montezuma (21-2) vs. No. 8 Anita CAM (21-2), 6:45 p.m.

Semifinals – Friday, March 1

1:30 p.m.

3:15 p.m.

Championship – Saturday, March 2

7 p.m.