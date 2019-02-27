Prep Basketball

Treynor pulls away late to beat North Linn

Girls' state basketball: Konnor Sudmann hits key 3-pointer with 2:25 left

DES MOINES — Despite a cold shooting effort, North Linn was one point behind with 5 minutes to play.

Then, Konnor Sudmann broke loose, and Treynor broke free.

Sudmann hit a key 3-pointer with 2:25 to play, then nailed six free throws late as the third-ranked Cardinals pulled away from No. 8 North Linn, 53-44, in a Class 2A quarterfinal at the girls’ state basketball tournament Wednesday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena.

Treynor (24-1) will face No. 2 Central Decatur (23-0) in a semifinal at 11:45 a.m. Friday. Central Decatur rallied from an early 14-point deficit to beat No. 12 Aplington-Parkersburg, 57-49.

The Cardinals hadn’t scored in the first 5 1/2 minutes of the fourth quarter and led just 40-39, but Sudmann’s 3-pointer turned the momentum their way for good. She finished with a game-high 20 points.

Kylie Kurt led North Linn (21-2) with 14 points. Grace Flanagan added 11, Ellie Ware 10. The Lynx shot just 26.5 percent from the field (13 of 49), including 4 of 24 from long distance.

Still, they had a chance late. Down 40-33 heading into the fourth quarter, the Lynx pulled within one when Hannah Bridgewater converted on a drive with 5:00 left. It remained 40-39 until Sudmann’s key trey.

North Linn led, 18-12, early in the second quarter on a 3-pointer by Kurt, but Treynor scored the next nine points to flip momentum.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Winning Numbers

By Marc Morehouse. Relive the glory of the Kirk Ferentz era with Marc's coverage of all 143 wins leading up to Kirk Ferentz becoming Iowa's winningest coach.

Order Now
Don't miss a story

Sign up for The Gazette's breaking news email list to hear about the biggest local stories, as they happen.

Sign up

Grace Flanagan’s 3-pointer put the Lynx up, 23-21, then Sydney Carman scored the last five points of the half, and Treynor took a 26-23 lead into intermission.

(More to come)

TREYNOR 53, NORTH LINN 44

2A State Quarterfinal, at Des Moines

NORTH LINN (44): Grace Flanagan 2-10 6-6 11, Ellie Ware 3-10 4-6 10, Abby Flanagan 0-6 4-4 4, Kylie Kurt 6-14 0-0 14, Sydney Burke 1-5 0-2 3, Fallon Finnegan 0-1 0-0 0, Hannah Bridgewater 1-2 0-0 2, Chloe Van Etten 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 13-49 14-18 44.

TREYNOR (53): Tori Castle 0-3 3-6 3, Mandy Stogdill 2-5 0-0 6, Konnor Sudmann 6-14 6-6 20, Kayla Chapman 2-7 2-2 6, Sydni Huisman 4-5 1-4 9, Noel James 1-3 0-0 2, Sydney Carman 3-5 0-0 7. Totals 18-42 12-18 53.

Halftime: Treynor 26, North Linn 23. 3-point goals: North Linn 4-24 (G. Flanagan 1-8, A. Flanagan 0-3, Kurt 2-8, Burke 1-4, Bridgewater 0-1), Treynor 5-19 (Castle 0-3, Stogdill 2-3, Sudmann 2-6, Chapman 0-3, James 0-1, Carman 1-3). Team fouls: North Linn 13, Treynor 14. Fouled out: none. Rebounds: North Linn 34 (A. Flanagan 12), Treynor 31 (Sudmann, Chapman 9). Assists: North Linn 8 (A. Flanagan 5), Treynor 12 (Chapman 4). Steals: North Linn 4 (Kurt, Bridgewater 2), Treynor 8 (Sudmann, Chapman 3). Turnovers: North Linn 11, Treynor 10.

l Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

CONTINUE READING

Want to join the conversation?

Consider subscribing to TheGazette.com and participate in discussing the important issues to our community with other Gazette subscribers.

Already a Gazette or TheGazette.com subscriber? Just login here with your account email and password.

MORE Prep Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa girls' state basketball 2019: Wednesday's live stream, schedule, scores

Cascade does its thing, holds off Dike-New Hartford in girls' state basketball quarterfinals

Decisive third quarter sends Cedar Falls past Linn-Mar, back to state basketball

North Scott wins the rematch over Cedar Rapids Prairie convincingly

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa suspends basketball coach Fran McCaffery for 2 games

Snow day reprieve for Iowa schools looking unlikely

Iowa City woman pleads to neglect of children, including 7-month-old who died while in her care

Iowa House panel moves ahead with electric vehicle fees

[VIDEO] Watch Michael Cohen's congressional testimony on Donald Trump

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.