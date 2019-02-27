Treynor pulls away late to beat North Linn

DES MOINES — Despite a cold shooting effort, North Linn was one point behind with 5 minutes to play.
Then, Konnor Sudmann broke loose, and Treynor broke free.
Sudmann hit a key 3-pointer with 2:25 to play, then nailed six free throws late as the third-ranked Cardinals pulled away from No. 8 North Linn, 53-44, in a Class 2A quarterfinal at the girls’ state basketball tournament Wednesday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena.
Treynor (24-1) will face No. 2 Central Decatur (23-0) in a semifinal at 11:45 a.m. Friday. Central Decatur rallied from an early 14-point deficit to beat No. 12 Aplington-Parkersburg, 57-49.
The Cardinals hadn’t scored in the first 5 1/2 minutes of the fourth quarter and led just 40-39, but Sudmann’s 3-pointer turned the momentum their way for good. She finished with a game-high 20 points.
Kylie Kurt led North Linn (21-2) with 14 points. Grace Flanagan added 11, Ellie Ware 10. The Lynx shot just 26.5 percent from the field (13 of 49), including 4 of 24 from long distance.
Still, they had a chance late. Down 40-33 heading into the fourth quarter, the Lynx pulled within one when Hannah Bridgewater converted on a drive with 5:00 left. It remained 40-39 until Sudmann’s key trey.
North Linn led, 18-12, early in the second quarter on a 3-pointer by Kurt, but Treynor scored the next nine points to flip momentum.
Grace Flanagan’s 3-pointer put the Lynx up, 23-21, then Sydney Carman scored the last five points of the half, and Treynor took a 26-23 lead into intermission.
TREYNOR 53, NORTH LINN 44
2A State Quarterfinal, at Des Moines
NORTH LINN (44): Grace Flanagan 2-10 6-6 11, Ellie Ware 3-10 4-6 10, Abby Flanagan 0-6 4-4 4, Kylie Kurt 6-14 0-0 14, Sydney Burke 1-5 0-2 3, Fallon Finnegan 0-1 0-0 0, Hannah Bridgewater 1-2 0-0 2, Chloe Van Etten 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 13-49 14-18 44.
TREYNOR (53): Tori Castle 0-3 3-6 3, Mandy Stogdill 2-5 0-0 6, Konnor Sudmann 6-14 6-6 20, Kayla Chapman 2-7 2-2 6, Sydni Huisman 4-5 1-4 9, Noel James 1-3 0-0 2, Sydney Carman 3-5 0-0 7. Totals 18-42 12-18 53.
Halftime: Treynor 26, North Linn 23. 3-point goals: North Linn 4-24 (G. Flanagan 1-8, A. Flanagan 0-3, Kurt 2-8, Burke 1-4, Bridgewater 0-1), Treynor 5-19 (Castle 0-3, Stogdill 2-3, Sudmann 2-6, Chapman 0-3, James 0-1, Carman 1-3). Team fouls: North Linn 13, Treynor 14. Fouled out: none. Rebounds: North Linn 34 (A. Flanagan 12), Treynor 31 (Sudmann, Chapman 9). Assists: North Linn 8 (A. Flanagan 5), Treynor 12 (Chapman 4). Steals: North Linn 4 (Kurt, Bridgewater 2), Treynor 8 (Sudmann, Chapman 3). Turnovers: North Linn 11, Treynor 10.
