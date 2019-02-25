Waukon stops defending 3A champ Crestwood in girls' state basketball quarterfinals

DES MOINES — Waukon discovered an effective way to slow Sharon Goodman.

Steal the ball before she gets it.

The ninth-ranked Indians forced No. 7 Crestwood into 25 turnovers, and dethroned the defending state champions, 48-37, in a Class 3A quarterfinal at the girls’ state basketball tournament Monday night at Wells Fargo Arena.

“We executed the game plan really well,” said Waukon’s Sydney Ross, who has the inenviable task of guarding Goodman down low. “She’s such a good player, but the steals were a game-changer.”

The Indians (19-3) advance to face No. 1 North Polk in a semifinal at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The Comets (22-2) handled Estherville-Lincoln Central, 59-47, Monday.

A 6-foot-3 junior and a University of Iowa commit, Goodman is money when she gets the ball in the post.

She was 9 of 12 from the field Monday and scored 21 points (to go with eight rebounds and a 3A record 10 blocks). But Waukon stole it on the perimeter more often than the Cadets (15-6) were able to get it to her in a position to score.

“It was tough inside, physical,” Goodman said. “But we thought that was coming, and I was expecting it. They have good, experienced players.”

Waukon’s Maddie Ahlstrom said, “We’d practiced double- and triple-teaming her, but I think it was a lot more aggressive, because it was at state.”

Six minutes into the game, Crestwood had seven points and no turnovers. Waukon maintained a slim lead nearly all the way.

Crestwood tied it, 29-29, on Annie Mast’s 3-pointer with 6:05 to go, but Annika Headington responded with the next five points, on an offensive rebound that turned into a three-point play then a steal and layup.

“On the layup, I had to slow down and focus, because I knew they were coming from behind me,” Headington said.

Crestwood got within 34-31, 36-34, 38-35 and 40-37, but Waukon answered each time, then closed the game with an 8-0 run.

Headington paced Waukon with 15 points, and Ross scored 13. The turnover margin (25-6) and 16 offensive rebounds enabled the Indians to take 20 more shots from the field and 21 more free throws than the Cadets.

Goodman was the lone Crestwood player in double figures.

“(The Indians) just played great defense on us,” she said.

WAUKON 48, CRESTWOOD 37

3A State Quarterfinal, at Des Moines

WAUKON (48): Maddie Ahlstrom 0-4 6-10 6, Aubree Cota 0-1 0-0 0, Lauren Griffith 2-14 2-6 8, Sydney Ross 5-13 1-2 13, Annika Headington 5-13 5-7 15, Ally Goltz 0-0 0-0 0, Margaret Wacker 1-2 1-3 3, Grace Howe 0-0 0-0 0, Molly Brodahl 1-1 0-0 3, McKenzie Cooper 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-49 16-28 48.

CRESTWOOD (37): Taylor Shelton 3-9 2-2 9, Laken Lienhard 1-1 1-2 4, Annie Mast 1-1 0-0 3, Brooklyn Ferrie 0-2 0-0 0, Sharon Goodman 9-12 3-3 21, Hailey Panos 0-0 0-0 0, Kennedy Gaul 0-3 0-0 0, Mattie Slavin 0-0 0-0 0, Katlin Born 0-0 0-0 0, Samantha Balk 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-29 6-7 37.

Halftime: Waukon 20, Crestwood 19. 3-point goals: Waukon 4-14 (Ahlstrom 0-1, Griffith 1-3, Ross 2-5, Headington 0-4, Brodahl 1-1), Crestwood 3-6 (Shelton 1-2, Lienhard 1-1, Mast 1-1, Gaul 0-2). Team fouls: Waukon 11, Crestwood 23. Fouled out: Shelton, Mast. Rebounds: Waukon 29 (Wacker 7), Crestwood 28 (Goodman 8). Assists: Waukon 7 (Headington 5), Crestwood 9 (Lienhard 4). Steals: Waukon 12 (Wacker 4), Crestwood 3 (Lienhard 2). Turnovers: Waukon 6, Crestwood 25.

