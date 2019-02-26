Prep Basketball

CPU routs West Marshall, returns to semifinals

Girls' state basketball: Freshman Ryley Goebel ignites Stormin' Pointers to 30-point halftime lead

Center Point-Urbana’s Adrianna Katcher (4) scores as West Marshall’s Teresa Disney (42) looks on during the first quarter of their Class 3A quarterfinal game at the girls’ state basketball tournament Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. CPU won, 67-31. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
DES MOINES — Center Point-Urbana gave the rest of the Class 3A field something to sweat about.

The third-ranked Stormin’ Pointers provided a first-half clinic and drilled West Marshall, 67-31, in a 3A quarterfinal at the girls’ state basketball tournament Tuesday morning at Wells Fargo Arena.

Freshman Ryley Goebel came off the bench and converted 8 of 9 first-half shots to ignite CPU (22-2) to a 30-point halftime advantage.

The Stormin’ Pointers reach the semifinal round for the fourth consecutive year. They’ll face No. 5 Des Moines Christian at 3:15 Thursday afternoon.

West Marshall retired at 14-8. The Trojans committed 28 turnovers.

CPU didn’t score for the first two minutes, but once the Stormin’ Pointers broke the ice, there was no stopping them. Their press led to numerous layups in a 17-0 run that extended the lead to 29-5, and it was 41-11 at intermission.

All 12 players scored for CPU, led by Goebel with 19 points. Adrianna Katcher added 17.

Kayla Cripps led West Marshall with 13 points before fouling out.

More on this game in a little while.

