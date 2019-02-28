Prep Basketball

No. 1 North Polk ousts Waukon, 65-49

Girls' state basketball: Early cold spell costs Indians

Waukon’s Maddie Ahlstrom (2) makes a basket over North Polk’s Jaedon Murphy (23) during the second quarter of their Class 3A semifinal game in the girls’ state basketball tournament Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines. North Polk won, xx-xx. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
DES MOINES — North Polk showed its superiority immediately.

The top-ranked Comets held No. 9 Waukon without a basket for a stretch of 6 minutes, 45 seconds in the first quarter, and marched to a 65-49 Class 3A semifinal victory at the girls’ state basketball tournament Thursday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena.

North Polk (23-2) advances to the championship game for the first time in school history. The Comets will face Center Point-Urbana or Des Moines Christian at 8 p.m. Friday.

Jaedon Murphy led the Comets with 22 points, and Maggie Phipps — a sophomore committed to Drake — added 20.

Waukon (19-4) led 4-2 after Maddie Ahlstrom’s basket with 6:59 left in the first quarter, but the Indians went cold thereafter.

They missed 12 consecutive shots in their first-quarter drought, and that enabled North Polk to score 11 straight points for a 13-4 lead, and the Comets remained in control throughout.

Waukon got within 20-14 on Lauren Griffith’s bucket with 5:43 left in the ssecond quarter, then North Polk pulled away for a 34-19 advantage at halftime.

The Indians were 8 of 34 from the floor in the first half.

The margin grew to 27 points early in the fourth quarter before Waukon made a push.

Griffith and Maddie Ahlstrom scored 12 points apiece for Waukon. They are among four senior starters. Griffith grabbed 12 rebounds.

(More to come later)

