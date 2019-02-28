No. 1 North Polk ousts Waukon, 65-49

DES MOINES — North Polk showed its superiority immediately.

The top-ranked Comets held No. 9 Waukon without a basket for a stretch of 6 minutes, 45 seconds in the first quarter, and marched to a 65-49 Class 3A semifinal victory at the girls’ state basketball tournament Thursday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena.

North Polk (23-2) advances to the championship game for the first time in school history. The Comets will face Center Point-Urbana or Des Moines Christian at 8 p.m. Friday.

Jaedon Murphy led the Comets with 22 points, and Maggie Phipps — a sophomore committed to Drake — added 20.

Waukon (19-4) led 4-2 after Maddie Ahlstrom’s basket with 6:59 left in the first quarter, but the Indians went cold thereafter.

They missed 12 consecutive shots in their first-quarter drought, and that enabled North Polk to score 11 straight points for a 13-4 lead, and the Comets remained in control throughout.

Waukon got within 20-14 on Lauren Griffith’s bucket with 5:43 left in the ssecond quarter, then North Polk pulled away for a 34-19 advantage at halftime.

The Indians were 8 of 34 from the floor in the first half.

The margin grew to 27 points early in the fourth quarter before Waukon made a push.

Griffith and Maddie Ahlstrom scored 12 points apiece for Waukon. They are among four senior starters. Griffith grabbed 12 rebounds.

(More to come later)

l Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com