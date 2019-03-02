North Scott edges Marion for 4A girls' basketball state championship

DES MOINES — It hurt. Bad.

And that, Corby Laube said, is OK.

“When something means so much, when you put a lot into something and it doesn’t go your way, it’s really tough,” he said.

North Scott’s Brooke Corson hit a 3-pointer with 40 seconds left, Marion came away empty at the very end, and the second-ranked Lancers earned the Class 4A girls’ basketball state championship, 50-49, Saturday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena.

“It’s a dream come true,” said North Scott’s Grace Boffeli, who scored 21 of her game-high 24 points in the first half and was named the 4A all-tournament captain. “It was a tough fight against a really good team.”

North Scott (22-3) won its second 4A title in the last three years, both times at the Indians’ expense. The Lancers took the 2017 crown in overtime.

Top-ranked Marion finished 23-2. And it hurt. Bad.

“It just didn’t go our way,” Marion junior Kayba Laube said. “We had some shots, but we didn’t come out on top.”

Corson’s 3-pointer kicked off a chaotic ending.

Riley Wright missed a shot, and the Lancers rebounded with seven seconds left. Marion had two fouls to give, and gave them quickly. Then the Indians fouled Boffeli with 5.8 seconds left.

Boffeli missed the front end of the bonus, and Wright rebounded and raced upcourt. She was wrapped up at midcourt by Rylie Rucker.

Wright got rid of the ball — to Sadie Struchen, alone under the basket — just as she was fouled. Had the foul been called intentional, Wright would have shot two free throws.

It was close.

“We had a foul to give, but I wanted the foul before we gave it,” North Scott Coach T.J. Case said. “They called it the way they called it.”

Instead, it was ruled a common foul, and Marion got the ball out of bounds at midcourt. Coach Laube called time.

Ella Van Weelden heaved an inbounds pass toward the basket to Wright, who dribbled, split two defenders and missed at the horn.

“It was a 50-50 shot, and I just didn’t get it to fall this time,” she said.

Coach Laube said, “It’s a play we run. We want to clear out a side. Leah made a great throw. We didn’t get the basket, but I’m proud of the way we executed it.”

Boffeli tortured Marion in the first half, making 9 of 10 shots, and converting three-point plays on three occasions. Her one miss, she rebounded for a three-point play.

“They were playing man, and the guards kept getting me the ball,” Boffeli said.

North Scott led 33-25 at halftime, then Marion chipped away. The Indians got even on Wright’s steal and layup with 1:27 left in the third quarter, then took a 46-43 lead on Kayba Laube’s 3-pointer with 5:36 remaining in the game.

Boffeli’s free throw put North Scott up, 47-46, then Wright’s three-point play gave the Indians a 49-47 advantage with 1:57 to play.

Marion gained possession with a two-point lead, but couldn’t convert, setting the stage for Corson’s shot, then the chaos at the end.

Kayba Laube led Marion with 18 points. Riley Wright scored 12, Randi Wright 10.

NORTH SCOTT 50, MARION 49

4A State Championship, at Des Moines

NORTH SCOTT (50): Presley Case 2-9 0-1 6, Brooke Corson 2-7 0-0 6, Rylie Rucker 0-1 0-0 0, Chloe Engelkes 2-8 0-0 5, Grace Boffeli 10-15 4-6 24, Samantha Scott 3-6 0-0 9, Adriane Latham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-46 4-7 50.

MARION (49): Leah Van Weelden 2-4 0-0 6, Randi Wright 4-10 0-0 10, Riley Wright 5-13 2-3 12, Kayba Laube 7-13 0-0 18, Ella Van Weelden 0-3 0-0 0, Sadie Struchen 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 19-44 2-3 49.

Halftime: North Scott 33, Marion 25. 3-point goals: North Scott 8-23 (Case 2-5, Corson 2-7, Rucker 0-1, Engelkes 1-5, Scott 3-5), Marion 9-22 (L. Van Weelden 2-3, Randi Wright 2-4, Riley Wright 0-3, Laube 4-8, E. Van Weelden 0-3, Struchen 1-1). Team fouls: North Scott 9, Marion 14. Fouled out: Randi Wright. Rebounds: North Scott 30 (Boffeli 8), Marion 22 (Riley Wright, Laube 5). Assists: North Scott 11 (Case 5), Marion 7 (Riley Wright 4). Steals: North Scott 2 (Case, Scott), Marion 2 (Riley Wright, E. Van Weelden). Turnovers: North Scott 7, Marion 5.

