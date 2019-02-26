Prep Basketball

Cascade does its thing, holds off Dike-New Hartford in girls' state basketball quarterfinals

Cougars build 13-point halftime lead, prevail 52-43

DES MOINES — That’s just Cascade being Cascade.

And that’s a good thing.

“We are who we are,” Coach Mike Sconsa said. “That’s what we’ve got to be. Sometimes, that’s enough.”

Almost always, that’s enough.

Fifth-ranked Cascade built a 13-point lead, held off a stern surge by No. 7 Dike-New Hartford, and ultimately prevailed, 52-43, in a Class 2A quarterfinal at the girls’ state basketball tournament Tuesday night at Wells Fargo Arena.

The Cougars (23-1) won with defense, won with grit, won by getting the majority of the loose balls. And they advance to Friday’s semifinal game against No. 1 Grundy Center (23-0). Tipoff is 10 a.m. It’s a rematch of last year’s championship game, won by the Cougars.

“We’re not defending anything,” said Abby Welter, who had all four of Cascade’s second-half field goals. “We’re here for the same reason we were last year.”

The first four minutes featured five lead changes before Cascade began to assert itself, scoring the final four points of the first quarter for an 18-13 lead.

It was 20-17 when the Cougars gained some separation. Jordan Simon hit a pair of 3-pointers and Ally Hoffman added another to put the Cougars in front by 12.

“We needed to be the team that came out ready,” point guard Nicole McDermott said. “If you don’t have that, things are going to go bad.”

Cascade led 33-20 at halftime. And if you know how the Cougars operate, you know a 13-point margin is difficult to overcome.

Dike-New Hartford (20-3) made a run at it, though, getting within 37-34 midway through the third quarter.

But Simon made two free throws, then Welter scored inside twice to rebuild the lead to nine at the end of the period.

The Wolverines cut it to 48-43, then McDermott made two free throws and Welter added two more to clinch it.

Welter scored 17 points, McDermott added 15 and Simon supplied 13 for the winners. Ellie Foster paced DNH with 20, and Morgan Weber notched 14 points and 11 rebounds.

CASCADE 52, DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 43

2A State Quarterfinal, at Des Moines

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (43): Ellie Foster 7-14 3-5 20, Morgan Weber 5-11 1-3 14, Katie Knock 2-11 2-2 8, Carlee Dove 0-1 1-2 1, Jill Eilderts 0-0 0-0 0, Sydney Latwesen 0-0 0-0 0, Rylee Wessely 0-3 0-0 0, Chloe Schipper 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor Kvale 0-2 0-2 0, Sophia Hoffman 0-5 0-0 0, Abby Sohn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-47 7-14 43.

CASCADE (52): Nicole McDermott 3-6 9-10 15, Skylar Dolphin 0-4 2-4 2, Jordan Simon 4-7 2-6 13, Abby Welter 5-10 6-7 17, Rachel Trumm 0-1 0-4 0, Robyn Takes 0-1 0-0 0, Jess Hoffman 0-0 0-0 0, Meta Bergfeld 0-0 0-0 0, Faith Bower 0-0 0-0 0, Ally Hoffman 2-4 0-0 5, Molly McElmeel 0-0 0-0 0, Lilly Trumm 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-33 19-31 52.

Halftime: Cascade 33, DNH 20. 3-point goals: DNH 8-28 (Foster 3-9, Weber 3-7, Knock 2-8, Kvale 0-2, S. Hoffman 0-2), Cascade 5-16 (McDermott 0-2, Dolphin 0-3, Simon 3-6, Welter 1-2, Takes 0-1, A. Hoffman 1-2). Team fouls: DNH 20, Cascade 10. Fouled out: none. Rebounds: DNH 30 (Weber 11), Cascade 30 (McDermott, Welter 6). Assists: DNH 5 (Foster 3), Cascade 9 (McDermott, Dolphin, R. Trumm 2). Steals: DNH 8 (Weber, Knock 3), Cascade 11 (Simon 4). Turnovers: DNH 14, Cascade 14.

