CPU earns 'a seat at the table' in girls' state basketball tournament

DES MOINES — The state-semifinal round had been a stumbling block for Center Point-Urbana.

Thursday, it was a launching pad.

The third-ranked Stormin’ Pointers claimed another victim with their baseline-to-baseline, sideline-to-sideline mayhem, smoking No. 5 Des Moines Christian, 55-26, in a Class 3A semifinal at the girls’ state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

“This is a dream come true,” CPU’s Rylee Clark said. “I’ve been dreaming of this since I was a little girl. This team deserves this, 100 percent.”

Coach Philip Klett said, “We’ve always wanted a seat at the table. Now we have a chance to play for it.”

After three straight years of bowing out in the final four, CPU has reached the final stage. The Stormin’ Pointers (23-3) will face No. 1 North Polk for the championship at 8 p.m. Friday. North Polk (23-2) dumped No. 9 Waukon, 65-49, Thursday.

“One of our big goals was to get to the championship game,” said freshman Ryley Goebel, who was a terror at the point of CPU’s press again. “I’m super excited for our seniors, and I can’t wait until tomorrow.”

In just 17 minutes, Goebel made all five of her shots from the floor, and both of her free throws. She snatched eight steals, giving her 14 in two games here. That ties a 3A tournament record.

“My job is to get a hand on everything I can, whether it’s stealing the ball or (deflecting) it so somebody else can get it,” Goebel said. “That can lead to some easy baskets.”

CPU forced 28 turnovers, and caused Des Moines Christian (23-3) to suffer through scoring droughts of 3:30, 3:39 and 7:25 in the first half. The Stormin’ Pointers built a 24-7 halftime lead, and were home free, snapping the Lions’ 23-game winning streak.

“Defense is our key,” said Adrianna Katcher, a junior and a Southern Illinois University commit who led everybody with 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists. “We play together, and are always talking on defense. That helps us get a lot of steals.”

Katcher missed her first six shots, but heated up at the end of the first quarter as CPU took control with a 13-0 run.

CPU scored 30 points off turnovers and owned a 20-0 advantage in bench scoring.

“Some of our kids have such good length,” Klett said. “And I was hoping maybe we could wear them down with our numbers.”

Clark added nine points for CPU. Kalli Lawson led Des Moines Christian with seven.

CENTER POINT-URBANA 55, DES MOINES CHRISTIAN 26

3A State Semifinal, at Des Moines

DES MOINES CHRISTIAN (26): Moriah Prewitt 1-4 2-2 4, Megan Miller 2-5 0-0 5, Emma Veenstra 2-6 0-0 4, Miah Potratz 2-8 0-0 6, Kaili Lawson 3-4 0-0 7, Ellie Schlapkohl 0-1 0-0 0, Emma Isenhart 0-0 0-0 0, Ashlyn Bakke 0-0 0-0 0, Joslyn Helgers 0-0 0-0 0, Kate Muller 0-1 0-0 0, Allie Lundberg 0-0 0-0 0, Blayne Ingram 0-0 0-0 0, Ashley Van Heukelom 0-1 0-0 0, Maren Judisch 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 10-31 2-2 26.

CENTER POINT-URBANA (55): Adrianna Katcher 7-19 0-0 15, Karly Millikin 2-4 0-0 4, Rylee Clark 3-5 0-0 9, Madie Wilson 1-3 0-0 3, Callyn Fox 2-10 0-0 4, Hannah Cress 0-0 0-0 0, Chloe Neighbor 0-0 0-0 0, Bryn Hadsall 1-2 0-0 2, Peyton Kriegel 2-5 0-0 6, Ryley Goebel 5-5 2-2 12, Lauren Dufoe 0-0 0-0 0, Claire Neighbor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 2-2 55.

Halftime: CPU 24, DMC 7. 3-point goals: DMC 4-18 (Prewitt 0-2, Miller 1-3, Veenstra 0-1, Potratz 2-7, Lawson 1-2, Schlapkohl 0-1, Muller 0-1, Van Heukelom 0-1), CPU 7-18 (Katcher 1-5, Millikin 0-2, Clark 3-5, Willson 0-1, Kriegel 2-5). Team fouls: DMC 6, CPU 7. Fouled out: none. Rebounds: DMC 21 (Veenstra 5), CPU 27 (Katcher 8). Assists: DMC 6 (Veenstra 3), CPU 12 (Katcher 5). Steals: DMC 4 (four with 1), CPU 18 (Goebel 8). Turnovers: DMC 28, CPU 11.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com