Iowa girls' state basketball tournament 2020: Brackets, schedule, first-round pairings

The field for the 2020 Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament is taking shape as teams around the state clinch spots in Des Moines with regional titles.

Regionals have wrapped up and state tournament brackets are set in Class 3A, Class 4A and Class 5A. Regional finals are Wednesday in Class 1A and Class 2A.

Regional coverage

3A: No. 1 Dike-New Hartford presses its way back to state

4A: Clear Creek Amana shocks No. 2 Marion

4A: Waverly-Shell Rock stifles Cedar Rapids Xavier

See the first-round pairings and complete schedule for state week at Wells Fargo Arena below. The tournament begins Monday, March 2 and the championship games are scheduled for Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7.

Teams are seeded according to the final regular-season IGHSAU rankings.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals — Monday, March 2

No. 2 Iowa City High (22-1) vs. No. 9 Cedar Rapids Prairie (20-3), 10 a.m.

No. 4 Johnston (21-2) vs. No. 7 Southeast Polk (19-4), 11:45 a.m.

No. 1 Waukee (21-2) vs. Sioux City East (16-7), 1:30 p.m.

No. 5 Cedar Falls (19-4) vs. No. 6 Waterloo West (19-4), 3:15 p.m.

Semifinals — Thursday, March 5

10 a.m.

11:45 a.m.

Championship — Friday, March 6

6 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals — Tuesday, March 3

No. 1 North Scott (23-0) vs. No. 15 Clear Creek Amana (19-4), 11:45 a.m.

No. 5 Center Point-Urbana (21-2) vs. No. 6 Waverly-Shell Rock (20-2), 1:30 p.m.

No. 3 Glenwood (24-0) vs. No. 8 Gilbert (19-3), 3:15 p.m.

No. 4 Ballard (22-1) vs. No. 7 Lewis Central (19-5), 5 p.m.

Semifinals — Thursday, March 5

5 p.m.

6:45 p.m.

Championship — Saturday, March 7

3 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals — Monday, March 2 and Tuesday, March 3

No. 1 Dike-New Hartford (22-1) vs. Jesup (20-4), 5 p.m. Mon.

No. 4 Red Oak (21-3) vs. No. 5 North Polk (19-5), 6:45 p.m. Mon.

No. 2 Clear Lake (22-2) vs. No. 10 Davenport Assumption (16-7), 8:30 p.m. Mon.

No. 3 Sioux City Heelan (19-4) vs. No. 9 Des Moines Christian (22-2), 10 a.m. Tue.

Semifinals — Thursday, March 5

1:30 p.m.

3:15 p.m.

Championship — Friday, March 6

8 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals — Tuesday, March 3 and Wednesday, March 4

6:45 p.m. Tue.

8:30 p.m. Tue.

10 a.m. Wed.

11:45 a.m. Wed.

Semifinals — Friday, March 6

10 a.m.

11:45 a.m.

Championship — Saturday, March 7

5 p.m.

Class 1A

Quarterfinals — Wednesday, March 4

1:30 p.m.

3:15 p.m.

5 p.m.

6:45 p.m.

Semifinals — Friday, March 6

1:30 p.m.

3:15 p.m.

Championship — Saturday, March 7

7 p.m.