Jesup fights, but No. 1 Dike-New Hartford prevails

DES MOINES — They hated the outcome, yes.

But the Jesup J-Hawks couldn’t help but love their effort Monday night.

“We had a lot of intensity. We really wanted it,” Brittany Lingenfelter said.

Jesup stayed right on the bumper of top-ranked Dike-New Hartford for much of their Class 3A quarterfinal at the girls’ state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena, but Ellie Foster and the top-ranked Wolverines were too much in the end, 56-43.

“We made some runs at them, but they did a good job of withstanding them,” first year Jesup coach Jordan Conrad said. “I’m really proud of the year we put together. If you’d have told us before the season that we would be at state, we’d have taken it.”

Foster scored 20 of her game-high 21 points in the first half, and Dike-New Hartford (23-1) advanced out of the first round after losing in the 2A quarterfinals in 2018 and 2019.

The Wolverines will face No. 4 Red Oak (22-3)/No. 5 North Polk (20-5) in a semifinal at 1:30 Thursday afternoon.

“It’s very special winning this one,” said Foster, a recruit of Wisconsin-Green Bay. “We knew we had to have a lot of energy.”

Dike-New Hartford handled Jesup (20-5) in two regular-season games by verdicts of 56-33 and 66-40. This one was quite a bit closer.

The J-Hawks led 16-13 after a quarter, but the Wolverines opened the second period with the first 10 points for a 23-16 advantage.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Brianna Lingenfelter’s 3-pointer brought the J-Hawks within 25-22, but they just couldn’t stop Foster, who made 8 of 12 first-half shots, including one at the buzzer that made it 33-25 at intermission.

“We were one step out of position (on Foster) in the first half,” Conrad said.

Jesup scored the first four points of the second half to climb within 33-29, and was still within five midway through the third period. But DNH was too much, pushing the margin to 50-34 early in the fourth.

Sophomore Amanda Treptow, the only non-senior in the starting lineup, led Jesup with 14 points. Brittany Lingenfelter added 12.

“We knew what we were getting into today,” Treptow said. “We played well and fought hard. Our defense was a lot better in the second half.”

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 56, JESUP 43

3A State Quarterfinal, at Des Moines

JESUP (43): Payton McHone 3-13 0-0 6, Amanda Treptow 4-16 5-7 14, Allison Flaherty 1-3 2-4 3, Brittany Lingenfelter 4-13 1-2 12, Brianna Lingenfelter 2-5 0-0 5, Natalie O’Connor 0-0 0-0 0, Alexis Larson 0-0 0-0 0, Leah Borgerding 0-0 0-0 0, Laney Pilcher 1-2 0-0 2, Kyle Winter 0-0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Butters 0-0 0-0 0, Mirissa Mashek 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-52 8-13 43.

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (56): Ellie Foster 8-17 5-7 21, Taylor Kvale 1-2 0-0 3, Morgan Weber 2-6 0-0 5, Katie Knock 2-8 5-6 10, Jill Eilderts 1-2 2-4 4, Ellary Knock 3-10 0-1 7, Chloe Schipper 0-0 0-0 0, Sophia Hoffmann 3-6 0-0 6, Alli Fobian 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 12-18 56.

Halftime: DNH 33, Jesup 25. 3-point goals: Jesup 5-12 (McHone 0-1, Treptow 1-3, Brittany Lingenfelter 3-6, Brianna Lingenfelter 1-2), DNH 4-12 (Foster 0-2, Kvale 1-2, Weber 1-2, K. Knock 1-4, E. Knock 1-2). Team fouls: Jesup 18, DNH 14. Fouled out: none. Rebounds: Jesup 35 (Pilcher 10), DNH 39 (Eilderts 11). Assists: Jesup 9 (Treptow 3), DNH 7 (Foster, K. Knock, Hoffmann 2). Steals: Jesup 4 (four with 1), DNHH 12 (Foster, K. Knock 3). Turnovers: Jesup 16, DNH 14.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com