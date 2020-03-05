North Scott tops CPU in battle of 2019 girls' state basketball champions

DES MOINES — The defense was there, enough to keep Center Point-Urbana in the game.

The shots weren’t.

CPU shot 25.6 percent from the field, and that’s not going to cut it. Not against an elite team like North Scott. The top-ranked Lancers pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 40-32 Class 4A semifinal victory at the girls’ state basketball tournament Thursday evening.

“They tightened up their zone, really packed it in, and that made it harder to kick it out for shots,” said Peyton Kriegel, one of four senior starters for No. 5 CPU, which finished 22-3.

Grace Boffeli took only 10 shots, but made eight in an efficient 17-point, 14-rebound effort that sent North Scott (25-0) to the 4A championship game for the third time in four seasons (it won titles in 2017 and 2019).

The Lancers face No. 7 Lewis Central (21-5) for the title at 3 p.m. Saturday. Lewis Central upset No. 3 Glenwood, 62-51, avenging two regular-season losses.

“This group is resilient,” North Scott Coach T.J. Case said. “They don’t like to lose. They were focused and locked in.”

Last year’s 3A champion, Center Point-Urbana cut an eight-point third-quarter deficit to 28-27 to begin the fourth. But the Lancers scored the first five points of the final period to regain control.

“We wanted to give ourselves a chance, and we did,” CPU Coach Philip Klett said. “They made a few more plays than we did. I’m pleased with our effort, but sometimes you just get beat, and I give (North Scott) credit for that.”

CPU got out to a 7-1 lead, but North Scott got even at 7-7 by the end of the first quarter, and the Lancers held an 18-13 lead at halftime. At that point, CPU’s Ryley Goebel and Adrianna Katcher had combined for two points.

Katcher was face-guarded throughout the game, mostly by Adriane Latham.

“It was a little frustrating, but I knew coming in that it was a possibility,” Katcher said. “I had to do some other things to help the team.”

Presley Case, who added 10 points for the Lancers, opened the second half with a 3-pointer for a 21-13 advantage before Goebel got untracked.

“We realized at halftime that we had to do the little things,” said Goebel, who finished with 15 points and nine rebounds.

This was a continuation of a special run for the Stormin’ Pointers — 3A semifinalists in 2016 and 2017, 4A semifinalists in 2018, 3A champions in 2019 and 4A semifinalists in 2020.

“There’s nothing to hang our heads about,” said Katcher, who will play at Southern Illinois University next year. “It sucks to lose and for this to be the last time in this jersey, but overall, I couldn’t be prouder.”

NORTH SCOTT 40, CENTER POINT-URBANA 32

4A State Semifinal, at Des Moines

CENTER POINT-URBANA (32): Adrianna Katcher 1-6 0-0 3, Bryn Hadsall 2-6 1-1 6, Peyton Kriegel 1-7 0-0 2, Ryley Goebel 5-13 5-5 15, Lauren Dufoe 1-4 0-0 2, Tayler Reaves 1-2 0-0 3, Laine Hadsall 0-0 0-0 0, Emma DeSmet 0-1 0-0 0, Claire Neighbor 0-4 1-2 1. Totals 11-43 7-8 32.

NORTH SCOTT (40): Presley Case 4-10 0-0 10, Brooke Kilburg 1-6 1-3 4, Samantha Scott 0-4 3-4 3, Adriane Latham 1-2 1-1 3, Grace Boffeli 8-10 1-2 17, Reagan Schoening 0-2 0-0 0, Sydney Happel 0-1 0-0 0, Hattie Hagedorn 1-4 1-1 3. Totals 15-39 7-11 40.

Halftime: North Scott 18, CPU 13. 3-point goals: CPU 3-16 (Katcher 1-5, B. Hadsall 1-4, Kriegel 0-4, Goebel 0-1, Reaves 1-2), North Scott 3-19 (Case 2-6, Kilburg 1-4, Scott 0-4, Schoening 0-2, Happel 0-1, Hagedorn 0-2). Team fouls: CPU 15, North Scott 8. Fouled out: none. Rebounds: CPU 26 (Goebel 9), North Scott 31 (Boffeli 14). Assists: CPU 6 (Katcher 3), North Scott 10 (Latham 6). Steals: CPU 7 (Goebel 3), North Scott 4 (Boffeli 2). Turnovers: CPU 13, North Scott 14.

