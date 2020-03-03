Prep Basketball

Clear Creek Amana's first girls' state basketball appearance is a brief one

No. 1 North Scott jumps on Clippers early in a 63-43 rout

Clear Creek-Amana's Karsyn Stratton (23) drives up the court under pressure from North Scott's Presley Case (2) during their Class 4A quarterfinal game at the IGHSAU girls' high school state basketball tournament at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

DES MOINES — North Scott made sure Clear Creek Amana’s first appearance at the girls’ state basketball tournament would be an abbreviated one.

Northern Iowa commit Grace Boffeli scored 28 points, and the top-ranked Lancers dusted CCA, 63-43, in a Class 4A quarterfinal at the girls’ state basketball tournament Tuesday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena.

The defending-champion Lancers (24-0) won their 32nd straight game and will face No. 5 Center Point-Urbana (22-2) or No. 6 Waverly-Shell Rock (21-2) in a semifinal at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The first quarter was disastrous for the Clippers (19-5), who were making their state-tournament debut. CCA turned it over six times, North Scott made 10 of 16 shots and the Lancers led 25-9 after eight minutes.

It was 36-17 at halftime. The largest margin was 62-34, midway through the fourth quarter.

Clear Creek Amana advanced to state by upsetting No. 2 Marion, 66-49, in the regional finals. But North Scott was another animal completely, taking control of the game with a 12-0 run that put the Lancers in command, 20-4.

Presley Case added 12 points for the Lancers.

Meagan Harvey paced Clear Creek Amana with 14 poitns.

