Osage trips No. 1 Cascade

DES MOINES — Nicole McDermott had the shot of the tournament.

There just weren’t enough baskets to go along with it.

Fifth-ranked Osage made the only offensive surge of the game, a 13-0 fourth-quarter job to break a 20-20 tie, and knocked off No. 1 Cascade, 46-32, in a Class 2A semifinal at the girls’ state basketball tournament Friday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena.

Osage (24-2) plays for the championship at 5 p.m. Saturday against No. 2 West Hancock or No. 3 North Linn.

Cascade finished 26-1. The Cougars struggled mightily with Osage’s zone all game, shooting 23.9 percent (11 of 46).

McDermott finished with 14 points and eight rebounds. She game the Cougars a 12-10 lead — its first advantage of the game — late in the second quarter on a circus shot.

She was wrestling for possession with an Osage player in the lane, gained control, kind of kept a pivot foot and hoisted a shot from her back that found the net.

Abby Welter’s drive tied the game at 20-20 with 7:36 to go, but Osage put together a string. Ellie Bobinet started it with a 3-pointer right after Welter’s basket, then Melanie Bye hit another. Bobinet struck with another long shot, and Osage had 11 points in 1:55.

Dani Johnson posted 18 points and 12 rebounds for Osage.

