Usually a 'role player,' Bryn Hadsall helps save CPU in girls' state basketball quarterfinals

Stormin' Pointers rally from 11 down, outlast Waverly-Shell Rock in OT

Center Point-Urbana teammates encourage Bryn Hadsall (15) during their Class 4A quarterfinal game at the girls' state ba
Center Point-Urbana teammates encourage Bryn Hadsall (15) during their Class 4A quarterfinal game at the girls' state basketball tournament at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Tuesday. Hadsall scored a career-high 14 points in the Stormin' Pointers' 45-41 overtime win over Waverly-Shell Rock.

DES MOINES — The stars were struggling offensively. Center Point-Urbana needed a boost.

Hello, Bryn Hadsall.

“Bryn’s a really awesome team player that does a lot of things that people don’t notice,” Adrianna Katcher said. “Sometimes those kind of players don’t get the credit they deserve.”

Hadsall earned the spotlight Tuesday afternoon, scoring a career-high 14 points — including a 3-point shot that gave CPU its first lead — and the fifth-ranked Stormin’ Pointers rallied from an 11-point deficit to edge No. 6 Waverly-Shell Rock in overtime, 45-41, in a Class 4A quarterfinal at the girls’ state basketball tournament Tuesday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena.

“When we work the ball around, we trust each other, no matter who has the ball,” Hadsall said.

Tuesday’s outcome sets up a battle of 2019 champions; CPU (22-2) faces No. 1 North Scott (24-0) in a semifinal at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The Stormin’ Pointers were 3A champs last year and are making their fifth straight semifinal appearance; North Scott claimed the 2019 4A title.

“We’re re-calibrating our goal,” Hadsall said. “It’s time to win it.”

CPU Coach Philip Klett is generally a mild-mannered guy. But with the Stormin’ Pointers down 21-13 at halftime, he was fired up.

“In the locker room, he said if we don’t play with more heart, we don’t have a chance,” Katcher said.

“That’s usually not my personality,” Klett said. “I questioned the girls a little bit. There were some loose balls that weren’t going our way, and we had excuses for it.”

It didn’t get better immediately. Waverly-Shell Rock (20-3) extended its advantage to 29-18 on Britney Young’s 3-pointer with 3:10 left in the third quarter.

CPU got back into the game with defense, holding the Go-Hawks to five points in the final 11 minutes of regulation.

“We knew what we had to do,” Ryley Goebel said. “Stop, score, stop, score. We had to get some easy baskets.”

Nine straight points, capped by a Peyton Kriegel 3-pointer, brought CPU within 29-27. Then Katcher, who missed 12 of her first 13 shots, cashed in on a 3-pointer to tie it, 34-34, with 3:40 left in regulation.

Neither team scored again in regulation.

Hadsall’s 3-pointer opened overtime for CPU’s first lead of the game. After WSR scored the next four points, Kriegel hit another trey to give the Stormin’ Pointers the lead for good, 40-38.

Hadsall, Katcher and Goebel combined to make 5 of 6 free throws in the final 48 seconds. And somehow, some way, CPU prevailed despite a combined 3-for-19 shooting performance by Katcher and Goebel.

That duo, along with Hadsall, did combine to hit 17 of 19 from the free-throw line. Katcher finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Abbie Draper paced WSR with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

CENTER POINT-URBANA 45, WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 41 (OT)

4A State Quarterfinal, at Des Moines

WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK (41): Camryn Grawe 1-2 1-4 3, Britney Young 1-10 2-2 5, Kenzie Roling 2-4 5-6 9, Abbie Draper 5-14 4-5 14, Annika Behrends 1-5 0-0 2, Trinidee Moore 1-1 0-0 3, Siri Ott 0-0 0-0 0, Sasha Wilson 1-2 0-0 2, Morgan Schut 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 13-39 13-19 41.

CENTER POINT-URBANA (45): Adrianna Katcher 2-13 7-8 12, Bryn Hadsall 4-7 5-5 14, Peyton Kriegel 2-6 0-0 6, Ryley Goebel 1-6 5-6 7, Lauren Dufoe 1-4 0-0 2, Tayler Reaves 0-0 0-0 0, Laine Hadsall 0-2 0-0 0, Emma DeSmet 0-0 0-0 0, Claire Neighbor 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 12-41 17-19 45.

Halftime: WSR 21, CPU 13. End of regulation — 34-34. 3-point goals: WSR 2-10 (Young 1-7, Draper 0-1, Behrends 0-1, Moore 1-1), CPU 4-14 (Katcher 1-4, B. Hadsall 1-2, Kriegel 2-5, Goebel 0-1, L. Hadsall 0-1, Neighbor 0-1). Team fouls: WSR 16, CPU 14. Fouled out: Draper. Rebounds: WSR 32 (Draper 10), CPU 28 (Katcher 10). Assists: WSR 6 (Draper 3), CPU 8 (Katcher 6). Steals: WSR 8 (Young 4), CPU 11 (Goebel 5). Turnovers: WSR 19, CPU 19.

