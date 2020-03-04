Saint Ansgar sidelines Montezuma in girls' state basketball quarterfinals

DES MOINES — Janel Burgess scanned the boxscore and shook her head.

“(Thirty) percent from the field, I don’t think we’ve done that all year,” said Burgess, girls’ basketball coach at Montezuma. “Thirteen second-chance points we gave up, that shows we didn’t finish on the defensive end.”

She looked up from the numbers.

“We knew exactly what they were going to do,” Burgess said. “We just weren’t able to execute. And sometimes, you don’t get a second chance.”

There’s no mulligan for this one. Seventh-ranked Saint Ansgar rallied from an early 10-point deficit and sidelined No. 5 Montezuma, 51-46, in a Class 1A state quarterfinal Wednesday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena.

“We might have been nervous at the beginning,” Saint Ansgar’s Brooklyn Hackbart said. “But we shook it off really quick.”

Saint Ansgar (22-2) will face No. 1 Newell-Fonda (25-0) in a semifinal at 1:30 Friday afternoon. Newell-Fonda beat Council Bluffs St. Albert, 77-47, for its 52nd consecutive victory.

A trio of juniors did most of the damage for the Saints. Gracie Urbatsch scored 15 points, and Hackbart and Anderson added 13 apiece, with Hackbart grabbing 10 rebounds.

In an era of drive-and-dish, 3-point ball, Saint Ansgar is somewhat old-school. The Saints tried only five 3-pointers, and didn’t make any.

Instead, they feasted in the paint.

“We just had to relax and play our game,” Anderson said.

It started well enough for Montezuma, which bowed out at 23-2. University of Iowa recruit Shateah Wetering had 11 points in the first 6 1/2 minutes, and the Bravettes shot to a 14-4 lead.

Then came a chill that lasted most of the rest of the game.

“Our energy kind of died,” Wetering said. “Then it came back, then it died again. It might have been fatigue.”

Wetering led all scorers with 22 points, but shot 9-of-25 from the floor. The Bravettes made 17 of 55 attempts.

“Our shots didn’t fall, and they boxed out really well,” Montezuma’s Shelby Conger said.

Saint Ansgar rallied to tie the game, 18-18, at halftime. Then it was back and forth the rest of the way until a 9-3 run midway through the fourth quarter put Saint Ansgar in front for good.

Conger and Elise Boulton added nine points apiece for the Bravettes, who were making their third straight state appearance.

SAINT ANSGAR 51, MONTEZUMA 46

1A State Quarterfinal, at Des Moines

SAINT ANSGAR (51): Hannah Patterson 0-2 0-0 0, Hali Anderson 4-12 5-6 13, Gracie Urbatsch 5-11 5-5 15, Brooklyn Hackbart 5-8 3-4 13, Madison Hillman 3-9 2-2 8, Lauren Bork 0-0 0-0 0, Megan Gooder 0-0 0-0 0, Maggie Davis 1-1 0-0 2, Adrianna Kruse 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-43 15-17 51.

MONTEZUMA (46): Maddy McKeag 0-4 0-0 0, Shateah Wetering 9-25 2-3 22, Elise Boulton 3-11 0-0 9, Shelby Conger 3-6 0-0 9, Dylan Holland 1-2 0-0 2, Shanae Wetering 1-3 2-2 4, Mia Boulton 0-1 0-0 0, Carissa Van Zee 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 17-55 4-5 46.

Halftime: Montezuma 18, Saint Ansgar 18. 3-pointers: Saint Ansgar 0-5 (Patterson 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Hackbart 0-2), Montezuma 8-27 (McKeag 0-4, Shateah Wetering 2-6, E. Boulton 3-9, Conger 3-5, Shanae Wetering 0-2, M. Boulton 0-1). Team fouls: Saint Ansgar 8, Montezuma 16. Fouled out: none. Rebounds: Saint Ansgar 35 (Hackbart 10), Montezuma 30 (Shateah Wetering 8). Assists: Saint Ansgar 6 (Anderson 4), Montezuma 8 (Shateah Wetering 4). Steals: Saint Ansgar 9 (Anderson 4), Montezuma 10 (Shateah Wetering 4). Turnovers: Saint Ansgar 15, Montezuma 14.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com