Third arrest in Iowa City fatal shooting

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man has been arrested in Texas for the murder of Kejuan Winters.

The Iowa City Police Department said Friday that 44-year-old Reginald Little was taken into custody by the Lubbock County, Tex., Sheriff’s Office. Little faces a charge of first-degree murder and is awaiting extradition back to Iowa City.

According to a criminal complaint, Iowa City police responded to apartment A2 at 1960 Broadway St. around 9:55 a.m. April 20 for a report of a disturbance. Police said gunfire could be heard over the call.

Responding officers found 21-year-old Kejuan Winters inside the residence suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died at the scene.

Police said 22-year-old Durojaiya A. Rosa and a woman were inside the apartment, as well. Rosa and the woman gave police a description of the shooter matching Little’s description and said they heard him fighting with Winters before hearing gun shots.

Surveillance camera footage and cell phone records indicated Little was in the area before the shots were fired, police said. Investigators also discovered Little and Rosa had been in communication about entering the apartment prior to the fatal shooting. Rosa admitted to police that he and Little had planned to rob Winters.

Rosa was previously arrested and also faces one count of first-degree murder.

The case has spurred additional arrests. Tyris D. Winters, 41, and Tony M. Watkins, 39, were arrested on attempted murder charges after confronting another person about the homicide and shooting that person in the head and foot. Tyris Winters is Kejuan Winters’ father.

Police also said Jordan R. Hogan, 21, helped a suspect in the homicide avoid arrest. Hogan faces one count of obstructing prosecution.

First-degree murder is a Class A felony punishable by an automatic life sentence.