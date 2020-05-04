Arrest made in Iowa City homicide investigation

IOWA CITY — An arrest has been made in connection with an Iowa City homicide.

Durojaiye A. Rosa, 22, of Iowa City, faces one count of first-degree murder in the April 20 shooting death of 21-year-old Kejuan Winters. Police said they are still searching for a person of interest in the case — 44-year-old Reginald “Reggie” Little.

According to an Iowa City police criminal complaint, first responders were called to 1960 Broadway — Rosa’s residence — at 9:55 a.m. April 20 for a report of a disturbance. Police said gunshots could be heard on the call.

When police arrived on the scene, they found Winters suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died at the scene.

Police said Rosa and a woman were also at the residence when officers arrived. They gave police a description of the shooter and said the shooter had been arguing with Winters prior before they heard shots. The name of the alleged shooter is not included in the criminal complaint.

However, an investigation into cellphone records show Rosa had been in contact with the shooter about going into the apartment just before shots were fired. In a subsequent interview with police Rosa admitted that he and the shooter had plotted to rob Winters. Rosa told police he did not intend for Winters to be fatally shot.

The case has spurred several additional arrests. Two men — 41-year-old Tyris D. Winters and 39-year-old Tony M. Watkins — were arrested on attempted murder charges after confronting another person about the homicide and shooting them in the head and foot. Tyris Winters is Kejuan Winters’ father.

Police also said 21-year-old Jordan R. Hogan helped a suspect in the homicide investigation avoid arrest. He faces one count of obstructing prosecution.

First-degree murder is a Class A felony punishable by an automatic life sentence.

