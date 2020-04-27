Iowa City man accused of helping homicide suspect avoid arrest

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man is accused of helping the suspect in a homicide avoid arrest.

According to an Iowa City police criminal complaint, on April 25, officers detained 21-year-old Jordan R. Hogan for questioning related to the April 20 shooting death of Kejuan Winters. Police said Hogan had information related to the whereabouts of the suspect in that death immediately after the shooting took place, as well as in the following days. However, police said Hogan “knowingly lied” to investigators about information and refused to provide information that would have helped police find the suspect.

Police said due to not providing officers with information and “other actions,” Hogan is “assisting the suspect of the homicide case evade capture.” The name of the suspect is not listed in the criminal complaint.

Iowa City police on Sunday said they were asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest in the homicide investigation. Reginald “Reggie” Demorrow Little is wanted for questioning and considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5276. Anonymous tips can also be made through Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers.

Winters, 21, was found suffering from multiple gun shot wounds around 9:55 a.m. April 20 at 1960 Broadway St. He later died of his injuries. Winters’ father, 41-year-old Tyris D. Winters; and 39-year-old Tony M. Watkins; were later charged with attempted murder when they confronted another person about the homicide and shot them twice.

Hogan was arrested and faces one count of obstructing prosecution, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com