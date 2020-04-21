CORALVILLE — An Illinois man faces an attempted murder charge after police say he shot someone in the head in Coralville on Monday night.

Tyris D. Winters, 41, of Peoria, was arrested following the shooting, reported around 7:30 p.m.

Police late Tuesday confirmed Winters is the father of the man shot and killed Monday morning in Iowa City.

Coralville police said Winters went to the 600 block of First Avenue armed with a handgun, where he met another person “with the intent to confront them about another criminal case.”

Winters pulled a gun and shot that person in the head and foot, police said. The victim — who was not identified in the criminal complaint — did not appear to have life-threatening injuries, police said.

Winters fled on foot. Police said witnesses identified two suspects, and they were taken into custody in the 700 block of First Avenue. The second suspect was later released, police said.

Coralville police Chief Shane Kron his department is working with Iowa City police in the investigation.

The Coralville shooting came on the same day Kejuan Winters, 21, was shot multiple times shortly before 10 a.m. while inside an apartment at 1906 Broadway St., according to Iowa City Police Sgt. Derek Frank.

Frank said he does not know if Kejuan Winters lived there. The shooting was reported by someone who was nearby and heard the gunshots, Frank said.

While police do not believe the homicide was a random act, Frank said no one has been arrested.

“The suspect is unknown,” he said.

Attempted murder is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

