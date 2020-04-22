Second man arrested in Coralville attempted murder case

CORALVILLE — A second man has been arrested in connection with an attempted murder related to an Iowa City homicide.

According to a Coralville police criminal complaint, 39-year-old Tony M. Watkins, of Iowa City, went to the 600 block of First Avenue and shot another person, who suffered injuries to their head and foot.

Police previously arrested 41-year-old Tyris D. Winters, of Peoria, Ill., in connection with the shooting. Police confirmed Tuesday evening that Tyris Winters is the father of the man shot and killed in Iowa City Monday morning and that Tuesday’s shooting stemmed from Winters confronting another person about that case.

Iowa City police said Kejuan Winters, 21, was shot multiple times before 10 a.m. Monday while inside an apartment at 1960 Broadway St. Kejuan Winters died that day of his injuries. Police have said they do not believe the shooting was a random act and no one has been arrested.

Watkins and Tony Winters both face charges of attempted murder, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

