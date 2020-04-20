BREAKING NEWS

Iowa City police investigating shooting death

It is city's first homicide of 2020

Iowa City police were called to 1960 Broadway St. on Monday for a report of a person who had been shot. Kejuan Winters,
Iowa City police were called to 1960 Broadway St. on Monday for a report of a person who had been shot. Kejuan Winters, 21, of Iowa City, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died later of his injuries. Police said Winters’ death is being treated as a homicide. (Lee Hermiston/The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — Iowa City police are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2020.

The fatal shooting Monday is not believed to be random, and there is no known threat to the public, police said in a news release.

Officers were called to 1960 Broadway St. at 9:55 a.m. for a report of a person who had been shot. Officers found Kejuan Winters, 21, of Iowa City, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Winters later died of his injuries, police said.

Police said Winters’ death is being treated as a homicide, and they are not releasing any more information at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call investigator Andy Rich (319) 356-5276 or Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers. Anonymous Crime Stoppers tips can be submitted via P3 Tips app, online at iccrimestoppers.org or by phone at (319) 358-8477.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE News ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Dubuque man sentenced to 30 months for threatening Trump

Cedar Rapids mayor urges wearing face masks in public

Linn County domestic abuse cases spike, likely tied to coronavirus stay-at-home restrictions

Iowa City Farmers Market going virtual

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Gov. Kim Reynolds won't close Tyson plant in Waterloo

Deputy at Linn County Correctional Center tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 20: Iowa City Pride cancels 2020 parade, festival

Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Monday, April 20

Man accused of uploading child pornography to Facebook

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.