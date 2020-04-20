Iowa City police investigating shooting death

IOWA CITY — Iowa City police are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2020.

The fatal shooting Monday is not believed to be random, and there is no known threat to the public, police said in a news release.

Officers were called to 1960 Broadway St. at 9:55 a.m. for a report of a person who had been shot. Officers found Kejuan Winters, 21, of Iowa City, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Winters later died of his injuries, police said.

Police said Winters’ death is being treated as a homicide, and they are not releasing any more information at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call investigator Andy Rich (319) 356-5276 or Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers. Anonymous Crime Stoppers tips can be submitted via P3 Tips app, online at iccrimestoppers.org or by phone at (319) 358-8477.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com