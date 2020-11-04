These maps show how Iowa voted in the 2020 election

There was little waiting for results after polls closed on Election Day for most races in Iowa. President Donald Trump had a solid victory in the state, holding onto counties that voted for him in 2016. U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst also held off a hard-fought challenge from Democrat Theresa Greenfield.

In U.S. House races, three of four elections for Iowa's congressional districts are decided with one big upset: Iowa Republican state Rep. Ashley Hinson defeated incumbent Democrat Rep. Abby Finkenauer in the U.S. House District 1 race. The undecided race: The U.S. House District 2 race between Rita Hart and state Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks is still too close to call, separated by fewer than 300 votes.

The Gazette built some maps and charts for a closer look at how Iowa voted in the 2020 election. Here they are:

President Trump kept the Iowa counties that supported him in 2016, and Biden held on to the counties that voted Clinton in 2016:

Sen. Joni Ernst found support in the same counties that backed Trump, except for two counties: Cerro Gordo and Jefferson went for Greenfield but also supported Trump.

Use this map to view Iowa's U.S. House races. Click on the race you want to view or on the map to see the results in each of Iowa's four congressional districts.

In the Iowa Legislature, the Republicans held onto majorities in both the Senate and House. The Senate was unchanged from the 2018 election, but the House added six more GOP seats. Click the year to see the change:

To see how the entire nation is voting, check out our interactive map, by The Associated Press: