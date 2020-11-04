ELECTION 2020

Abby Finkenauer concedes in Iowa 1st District

Rep. Abby Finkenauer talks with supporters at the Linn County Democrats' office in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020
Rep. Abby Finkenauer talks with supporters at the Linn County Democrats’ office in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
CEDAR RAPIDS — Iowa 1st District Rep. Abby Finkenauer offered her congratulations and concession to Republican challenger state Rep. Ashley Hinson Wednesday, but promised to continue to represent the district’s needs in the U.S. House through the end of the year.

“Much work remains in the weeks before the end of my congressional term, and I am committed to delivering for the people of the 1st District and the state,” the first-term Democrat said in a statement. “The pandemic continues. Derecho recovery goes on. We have work to do and I intend to do it.”

Hinson a two-term Iowa legislator from Marion, defeated Finkenauer 51 percent to 49 percent, according to unofficial results from the Iowa Secretary of State.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve Iowans in the Statehouse and in Congress over these last six years,” Finkenauer, 31, said. “I love our state and our country, and I still believe in the promise of a democracy that represents and serves the interests of its constituents. We must never give up hope that we can be an Iowa and a country defined by compassion, empathy, grit and determination to get things done.”

The Cedar Rapids Democrat pledged to work with Hinson on a transition that “serves the people of northeast Iowa and ensures their needs are met.”

