Cedar Rapids and Iowa City Election Results 2020

Local election results for Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and surrounding counties as they become available. Scroll down for Linn County and Johnson County election results for contested county positions, plus how the counties voted for president, U.S. Senate and U.S. House seats.

» IOWA RESULTS: U.S. Senate and House races, Legislature races, ballot initiative and judicial retention
» PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION: Results of Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden, nationwide and by Iowa county
» REPORT ISSUES: Did you have problems at your polling place? Share them with The Gazette

Linn County election results

Johnson County election results

MORE ELECTION 2020 ARTICLES ...

Election Day voting: What you need to know, and where to get results

Presidential Election Results 2020

Iowa Senate and House Election Results 2020

Iowa voters face trifecta of tossup races

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Marion Planning and Zoning member resigns after dressing up as border agent arresting immigrant

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges families to skip traditional holiday gatherings to spare state's hospital system from COVID-19 surge

Iowa reported more than 700 hospitalizations for COVID-19, another record high

Iowa sets voter registration record

State approves $4.5M deal over death at UI Hospitals

Trending