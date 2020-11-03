Presidential Election Results 2020

See updates below as the 2020 Trump vs. Biden election results roll in. Polls close nationwide as early as 5 p.m. Central on the East Coast and as late as midnight Central in Alaska. Polls on the West Coast stay open as late as at 10 p.m. Central.

» STATE RESULTS: U.S. Senate and House races, Legislative races, ballot initiative and judicial retention

» LOCAL RACES: Results for Linn and Johnson counties, plus how they voted in national, state elections

» ELECTION ISSUES: Did you have problems at your polling place? Share them with The Gazette

To view different race results in the map below, click on President, Senate, House or Initiatives, then click the arrow to choose Iowa. You also can scroll down to see Iowa statewide and Eastern Iowa results for the presidential race.

How Iowa voted in the presidential election

Iowa U.S. Congress races

How Eastern Iowa and other counties voted for president