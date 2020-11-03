ELECTION 2020

Ernst, Greenfield in tight Iowa U.S. Senate race as early results come in

09:45PM | Tue, November 03, 2020

DES MOINES — Republican incumbent Joni Ernst and Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield are locked in a tight election battle tonight in a hard-fought and expensive 2020 political slugfest.

Greenfield was expected to surge into an early lead as a record number of absentee ballots tilted toward Democrats created a so-called “blue mirage,” but Republicans were expected to build on enthusiasm created by campaign rallies by President Donald Trump and others with a strong showing on Election Day in a race that was considered a tossup most of the way.

Greenfield, 57, a Des Moines businesswoman and mother of four, billed herself as a “scrappy” farm kid in seeking to oust a sitting senator in Iowa for the first time in 36 years. She also stressed her business and planning acumen in solidifying her Democratic base and attracting independents disenchanted with Ernst’s six-year performance.

Ernst, 50, a Red Oak Republican who was the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate in Iowa, stressed her rural roots and conservative positions while charging Democrats would push the country too far left, raise taxes and impose socialistic policies that would stifle economic growth.

Iowa’s closely watched race carries national implications for both parties and drew record spending levels for a six-year Senate position that pays $174,000 annually with health care, pension and free parking benefits and allowances.

