Republican Hinson upsets incumbent Finkenauer in Iowa House 1 race

Iowa 1st District voters are proving to be fickle.

For the third time in six years, they’ve elected a new U.S. House representative and for the second time in two years they’ve thrown out the incumbent in favor of a newcomer.

This time, it was Republican state Rep. Ashley Hinson of Marion who defeated incumbent Democratic Rep. Abby Finkenauer of Cedar Rapids.

Hinson had to wait for victory after Finkenauer rolled up a massive margin in early returns. In Linn County, for example, Finkenauer captured roughly two-thirds of the early vote. By midnight, however, Hinson had pulled ahead 51.3 percent to 48.7 percent — les than 10,000 votes.

Finkenauer appeared to be on a similar path as 2018 when she defeated Republican Rep. Rod Blum 51 percent to 46 percent by carrying only Linn, Black Hawk, her home county of Dubuque and Winneshiek counties.

Election handicappers altered their rating of the 1st District race throughout the campaign, but in the end Inside Elections and Crystal Ball called it “leans Democratic” while the Cook Political Report moved it to “Democratic tossup.”

The conventional wisdom was that if Hinson, 37, who has represented a Marion district in the Iowa House for four years, could hold down Finkenauer’s margin in those Democratic strongholds and run well in the traditionally Republican rural counties she would be able to flip the 20-county district that includes Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Dubuque and Marshalltown.

“ ELECTION RESULTS: Keep up with this race and other key national and state races

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the usual issues — economy, health care and agriculture, for example — the coronavirus pandemic and an Aug. 10 hurricane-force derecho became focal points in the race.

Cedar Rapids was the epicenter of the storm that caused widespread destruction to homes, businesses and crops. When Trump visited Cedar Rapids, Hinson was among elected officials who spoke to him about community needs.

Finkenauer, whose Cedar Rapids home was among those damaged, urged the state to seek federal assistance more quickly. Finkenauer also introduced legislation calling for tax breaks for owners of homes damaged by the derecho as well as tax credits to help businesses keep employees on the job.

They also were at odds on the government response to COVID-19. Hinson supported the Paycheck Protection Program and Trump’s executive order extending unemployment benefits for workers thrown out of their jobs because of the pandemic.

Finkenauer called for federal funding for local and state governments that have seen tax revenue fall because of the economic shutdown and she wanted hazard pay for essential workers.

Finkenauer made history in 2018 when she was one of the first two women Iowans elected to the U.S. House. At 29, she also was the second youngest woman ever elected to Congress.

However, Hinson entered the race with high name recognition from her 10 years as a TV reporter and anchor at a Cedar Rapids station that reaches nearly the entire 1st District.

After telling northeast Iowans’ stories, Hinson said she wanted to be their voice in Washington, D.C.

She showed strength as a fundraiser, outraising Finkenauer in the last two quarters of the campaign.

In the July to September quarter, Hinson raised $1.6 million to Finkenauer’s $1.4 million, according to their Federal Election Commission reports. It was the second consecutive quarter she outraised Finkenauer.

Both candidates raised more than 50 percent of their funds from large individual contributors, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. Finkenauer received another 22 percent from political actions committees. Eight percent of Hinson’s money was from PACs, the center said.

Representatives are elected to two-year terms and paid $174,000 a year plus benefits.

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com