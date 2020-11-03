Iowa Senate and House Election Results 2020

See Iowa results for U.S. Senate and U.S. House seats: Joni Ernst vs. Theresa Greenfield, Abby Finkenauer vs. Ashley Hinson, Rita Hart vs. Mariannette Miller-Meeks. Also find Iowa Legislature election results, ballot initiative and judicial retention results below.
» PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION: Results of Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden, nationwide and by Iowa county
» LOCAL RACES: Results for Linn and Johnson counties, plus how they voted in national, state elections
» REPORT ISSUES: Did you have problems at your polling place? Share them with The Gazette
To view different race results in the map below, click on the race you want to view — Senate, House or Initiatives — then choose "Iowa." You also can scroll down to see bar charts of the results.
Iowa U.S. Senate and U.S. House results
Iowa Senate races in Eastern Iowa
» For more state Senate election results, see our full list at thegazette.com/election-2020-iowa-results
Iowa House races in Eastern Iowa
» For more state House election results, see our full list at thegazette.com/election-2020-iowa-results
Iowa Constitutional Convention question
Shall there be a convention to revise the constitution, and propose amendment or amendments to same?
Judicial retention
Iowa Supreme Court and Court of Appeals
MORE ELECTION 2020 ARTICLES ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Iowa state volleyball tournament 2020: Monday's scores, stats and more
- Deal averts trial over Iowa 4-H discrimination claims
- Osage sweeps, shoves its way to the 3A state volleyball semifinals
- Photos: Osage vs. Humboldt, Iowa Class 3A state volleyball quarterfinals
- ICR Iowa restructures toward external marketing, cuts CEO position
- Morgan Middleton records 23 kills, CGD sweeps Red Oak in state volleyball quarterfinals