Iowa Senate and House Election Results 2020

See Iowa results for U.S. Senate and U.S. House seats: Joni Ernst vs. Theresa Greenfield, Abby Finkenauer vs. Ashley Hinson, Rita Hart vs. Mariannette Miller-Meeks. Also find Iowa Legislature election results, ballot initiative and judicial retention results below.

To view different race results in the map below, click on the race you want to view — Senate, House or Initiatives — then choose "Iowa." You also can scroll down to see bar charts of the results.

Iowa U.S. Senate and U.S. House results

Iowa Senate races in Eastern Iowa

Iowa House races in Eastern Iowa

Iowa Constitutional Convention question

Shall there be a convention to revise the constitution, and propose amendment or amendments to same?

Judicial retention

Iowa Supreme Court and Court of Appeals