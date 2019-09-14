Iowa State Cyclones

ESPN College GameDay at Iowa State: Live updates, How to watch

For the first time, Ames, GameDay is coming to your city

The Iowa State University marching band performs before the game against South Dakota State Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. (Scott Morgan/Freelance)
The Gazette

The day has finally arrived. College GameDay is live from Ames.

Before Iowa State takes on No. 19 Iowa in one of the most-anticipated games in Cy-Hawk series history, Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Lee Corso, David Pollack, Maria Taylor and the crew will set the scene outside Jack Trice Stadium with their popular weekly preview show.

From signs to interviews to mascot heads, we’ll bring you the latest updates here in case you can’t tune in for all three hours.

How to watch College GameDay

Time: 8-11 a.m. CT

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

 

College GameDay coverage

» This ‘is not VEISHEA’: How Ames is preparing for College GameDay’s first visit

» ESPN’s College GameDay guest picker at Iowa State is Eric Church

» With secrets to reveal, ESPN’s College GameDay comes to Ames for fun

MORE Iowa State Cyclones ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

ESPN's College GameDay guest picker at Iowa State is Eric Church

Iowa vs. Iowa State: How America is picking the Cy-Hawk game

For either Iowa or Iowa State fans, a torrent of torment awaits

This 'is not VEISHEA': How Ames is preparing for College GameDay's first visit

