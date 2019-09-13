ESPN's College GameDay guest picker at Iowa State is Eric Church

If you were hoping ESPN would bring in a celebrity guest picker who has Iowa State ties for College GameDay’s first visit to Ames on Saturday, you’re out of luck.

Instead, Grammy-nominated country singer-songwriter Eric Church will be part of the pregame show live outside Jack Trice Stadium ahead of the Iowa-Iowa State game.

College GameDay host Rece Davis tweeted the news Friday, also saying Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell will appear live on the show.

Great vibe around Ames as we get ready for @CollegeGameDay. Crowd will be huge. Matt Campbell will join us. And pleased to have country music superstar @ericchurch as our guest picker for the Cy-Hawk. See you Saturday morning! — Rece Davis (@ESPN_ReceDavis) September 13, 2019

Of course, the real highlight will be Lee Corso donning the mascot head of either Herky or Cy at the conclusion.

The show airs from 8-11 a.m. CT on ESPN.

“I think when we’re done with the show we’ll have explained why this game in Iowa matters to the viewers,” GameDay producer Jim Gaiero told The Gazette earlier this week. “We’re jacked up about it.”

The game starts at 3 p.m. on FS1.

The ISU police department estimates there will be 100,000 additional people in Ames — 61,500 in the stands and another 40,000 tailgating around the stadium or hanging out in Ames trying to find a place to watch the game.