Iowa or Iowa State? Lee Corso, ESPN College GameDay analysts make their predictions

Lee Corso dons the mascot head of Cy the Cardinal during College GameDay in Ames. (ESPN broadcast)
Lee Corso, meet Cy. To end College GameDay’s first visit to Jack Trice Stadium, the longtime ESPN analyst put on the mascot head of the Cy the Cardinal for the first time, signaling his pick for Saturday’s Cy-Hawk game.

Here’s how the rest of the crew, including guest picker Eric Church, is picking Iowa-Iowa State.

David Pollack: Iowa State

“Iowa has the better offensive line, defensive line, quarterback edge, Nate Stanley — everyone talks about him. I’ll take Iowa State ... Brock Purdy scrambling around, making plays with his feet, making plays with his arm ...”

Chris Fallica: Iowa State

“I think what happened to Iowa State in the opener, struggling past Northern Iowa, might be a bit of a blessing in disguise. You have a week off since then, Matt Campbell is able to regroup his team and take some lessons away from that, you need to bring your A-game every week. I think they’re undervalued now. I think it’s a good buy, low point for Iowa State. I think they end that streak and get the home win today.”

Desmond Howard: Iowa State

“This is an incredible atmosphere right here. I think their first game was a chance for Matt Campbell and his staff to say, ‘look, you guys aren’t as good as you think you are.’ They had an extra week to prepare. There’s no way the Cyclones lose at home with this crowd against Iowa. I’m going Cyclones.”

Kirk Herbstreit: Iowa

“I’d just like to thank the great people of Ames, Iowa, for having College GameDay here. We’ve really enjoyed our time. I’m a huge fan of Matt Campbell. A couple years ago I said he was gonna leave. He’s not leaving this place. How could he ever leave this place? Today they have a rivalry game against another coach I really admire, and I’m going with the ol’ veteran, Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes.

Eric Church: Iowa

“The last four years Iowa has outscored Iowa State 38-14 in the fourth quarter and I think it’s gonna come down to that. My apologies. Iowa. Hawkeyes.”

Lee Corso: Iowa State

“Let me tell you, the University of Iowa has a lot going for it. Iowa has played Iowa State 67 times and beat them twice as many times. Iowa has won four straight against Iowa State. Iowa has won three straight in this town. The guys in Las Vegas say Iowa is a road favorite. So it’s a lock. There’s no way. Iowa is gonna win this ballgame. Give me the Hawkeye head.

“Ahh. These people aren’t going to let Iowa win the game. Give me that head.”

