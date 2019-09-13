Government

Iowans lay down $8.6 million in first weeks of sports betting

(Submitted photo) The bar is lined up for potential bettors at the new sportsbook at Catfish Bend in Burlington.
(Submitted photo) The bar is lined up for potential bettors at the new sportsbook at Catfish Bend in Burlington.

DES MOINES — Iowans placed $8.6 million in bets during the two weeks in August that the state’s new legalized sports gambling law was in effect.

The first look at sports betting figures was produced Friday by the state agency that oversees gambling and gaming.

The new Iowa law that legalized sports betting on professional and college athletics went into effect Aug. 15. The data from the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission covers that day through the remainder of the month.

Of that $8.6 million in total bets made during those two weeks in August, $4.9 million were placed in the casinos and $3.7 million were made online, according to the state figures.

Combined, the 13 casinos after payouts saw $2.2 million in sports betting receipts, according to the data.

The first month of sports betting produced almost $146,000 in state tax revenue.

Thirteen of the 19 state-licensed casinos accepted sports bets during August. More casinos are expected to start their sports betting programs soon.

Comments: (563) 383-2492; erin.murphy@lee.net

Gazette-Lee Des Moines Bureau

All articles by Erin

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Montana Governor Steve Bullock: Democrats are in danger of not connecting with rural voters

Justices: State courts have jurisdiction over crimes on Meskwaki Settlement involving nontribal members

On Iowa Politics Podcast: Debate Round 3, Bernie on Campus, and DNC's Thumb on the Scale

LGBTQ presidential forum in Cedar Rapids a 'sign of progress'

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

After Iowa City fire, Hieronymus Square condos, hotel shoot for December openings

Former Iowa Hillel director accused of sexually abusing boy

Next Generation Landscape Nursery a one-person operation, almost

Skating Polly gliding into Iowa City

Six tips to sell your house before year's end

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.