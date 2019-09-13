This 'is not VEISHEA': How Ames is preparing for College GameDay's first visit Game day improvements at Jack Trice Stadium led to this day

Chapter 1:

AMES — Let’s be clear. This is not VEISHEA. It’s Cy-Hawk. It’s ESPN’s College GameDay in Ames for the first time. “No thank you,” said Anthony Greiter of the ISU police department about those calling for Saturday’s Iowa-Iowa State football game to be VEISHEA-like. VEISHEA was — emphasis on was — Iowa State’s annual weeklong spring celebration, canceled after a riot in 2014. Greiter, a police officer as well as the community outreach specialist, runs the @ISUPD Twitter account. And because he’s active on Twitter, he’s seen the calls to make GameDay a one-day VEISHEA experience. “We were tagged in a lot of them and a lot of people have given us well wishes and have wished us the best of luck on Saturday,” he said. “Let me be clear, College GameDay coming to Ames is not VEISHEA. We as an Ames community would probably appreciate it if this were not a one-day VEISHEA. “We want people to have a great time, don’t get me wrong, but we also want to showcase on College GameDay who we are as a community. In a sense this is a spectacle, but this spectacle should be a good representation of who we are every day, not just one day where everybody chooses to go wild.” But this is big — a culmination and intersection of a lot of hard work and timing.

Chapter 2: Jamie Pollard's vision

The ISU police department estimates there will be 100,000 additional people in Ames — 61,500 in the stands and another 40,000 tailgating around the stadium or hanging out in Ames trying to find a place to watch the game. When athletics director Jamie Pollard took over in 2005, he had a vision of what Iowa State’s game day experience could be. At the center was Jack Trice Stadium and surrounding it, parking lots and flat land as far as the eye could see. “I had never been here for a game when I took over,” Pollard said. “I remember thinking, ‘The environment has the potential to be very Lambeau-like.’ It’s a small town with all of these flat parking lots all around the stadium where everybody can see the stadium. “That was Lambeau Field in Green Bay at its purest. I remember thinking, ‘Wow, we have so much potential. Our tailgating is going to be a huge asset for us.’” So, he went to work improving the tailgating. He started by talking with the ISU police department and then-Iowa State president Gregory Geoffroy about letting tailgaters tailgate longer. They opened tailgate lots earlier — lots open at 5 a.m. this Saturday — they closed lots later, and if you came in an RV you could stay overnight from Friday to Saturday, as well as Saturday to Sunday. Once he got tailgating to the level he wanted it to be, Pollard began to improve Jack Trice Stadium. “When I got here, there were more port-a-potties in the south end zone than there were people in the south end zone stands,” Pollard said. “The south end zone was just bleachers with all kinds of port-a-potties. And by halftime, there were more people in line to the port-a-potties than there were people in the stands.” Pollard worked on improving the concourses because “it was just a cluster. “There weren’t a lot of people here, but you couldn’t have put many more people here because you couldn’t accommodate them.” He continued by adding video boards to each end zone and, finally, he closed the stadium by adding the south end zone stands. “We did things that were very fan-centric,” Pollard said. “This is what most people nationally are just starting to understand. We grew our attendance over the last eight or nine years in a time period when we weren’t very good, and the national trend of stadium attendance was trending down. “We defied logic.” The Cy-Hawk game this year is, to no surprise, a sellout. On top of that, according to SeatGeek, the game is the most demanded ticket in Iowa since it started tracking the secondary ticket market in 2010. Tickets are going for $272. In 2010, Ohio State-Iowa tickets were going for $245 and in 2015 Taylor Swift tickers were available for $217. At $272, the game also is the most in-demand ticket in college sports this week. The next closest is Alabama at South Carolina for $219. “What’s come to fruition is football has gotten good enough to mirror what our fans have been doing for a long time,” Pollard said. “So now, we’re getting rewarded with GameDay.”

Chapter 3: College GameDay's impact