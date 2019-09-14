See the best College GameDay signs from Iowa and Iowa State fans

The background signs are as much a part of College GameDay on ESPN every week as Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit. Iowa and Iowa State fans didn’t lack for creativity as the college football pregame show set up in Ames for the first time Saturday.
Here’s a look at some of the best.
*checks notes*
yup, GameDay is definitely in Iowa pic.twitter.com/8HVfrZCx3R
— On Iowa (@GazetteOnIowa) September 14, 2019
Is he wrong? pic.twitter.com/1PrRZeujU3
— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 14, 2019
Oh, do you now? pic.twitter.com/BajCMOH899
— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 14, 2019
Iowa State fans are already looking past Iowa and they want Kansas! pic.twitter.com/1mvTzEiCCG
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 14, 2019
You might be at the wrong GameDay ... pic.twitter.com/Qoxe9p37R4
— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 14, 2019
“Like a bad neighbor Kirk Ferentz is there” is a play off his ongoing legal fight with his neighbors: https://t.co/ncXG7BC9Up #GameDaySigns pic.twitter.com/LlabWaOrZ4
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 14, 2019
Iowa State fans want to “Bring back VEISHEA”—the week long festival that gave the school a rep for raucous parties; it was cancelled for getting to wild for the school administration in 2014: #GameDaySigns pic.twitter.com/dv5S9jim6d
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 14, 2019
That’s silly, it grows in a lab! #GameDaySigns pic.twitter.com/KRqdwfh6sa
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 14, 2019
“We all secretly despise Nebraska” sounds right for #IOWAvsISU, only not so secret... #GameDaySigns pic.twitter.com/pOK2fndn2c
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 14, 2019
The Corn Wars continue in Ames with an accusation of treachery #gamedaysigns pic.twitter.com/ZVrvWbXKJ8
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 14, 2019
Look at all those Northern Illinois fans pic.twitter.com/Gp54fcpkyq
— On Iowa (@GazetteOnIowa) September 14, 2019
Also has more eligibility. #GameDaySigns pic.twitter.com/teEjav6bIW
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 14, 2019
Credit owed.#CyHawk #Iowa #GameDaySigns pic.twitter.com/McMlsPRONH
— Jeremy J. Parrish (@JeremyJParrish) September 14, 2019
Classic.#CyHawk #Iowa #GameDaySigns pic.twitter.com/AfALCsWwDy
— Jeremy J. Parrish (@JeremyJParrish) September 14, 2019
This dude’s face makes it even better. #GameDaySigns pic.twitter.com/eN0FJ56Gpx
— Cody Williams (@TheSizzle20) September 14, 2019
#GameDaySigns pic.twitter.com/EzCx98m6oV
— Cody Williams (@TheSizzle20) September 14, 2019
— On Iowa (@GazetteOnIowa) September 14, 2019
Who said watching corn grow is boring? pic.twitter.com/8vPQKDuVty
— On Iowa (@GazetteOnIowa) September 14, 2019
I see what you did there #GameDaySigns pic.twitter.com/8y88rxZmKY
— Cody Williams (@TheSizzle20) September 14, 2019
“Iowa, 75% Vowels, 100% Awesome” #GameDaySigns pic.twitter.com/Lw4QtMSTjN
— Cody Williams (@TheSizzle20) September 14, 2019
Just happy the proper grammar and spelling was used here. #GameDaySigns pic.twitter.com/4gqFaVDfFA
— Cody Williams (@TheSizzle20) September 14, 2019
— Hawkeye Images (@webcentrick) September 14, 2019
#HawksByAMillion pic.twitter.com/dsbMK2AFAy
— Go Iowa Awesome (@IowaAwesome) September 14, 2019
#Hoiberg pic.twitter.com/Hp7di3NhQM
— Teddy Greenstein (@TeddyGreenstein) September 14, 2019