See the best College GameDay signs from Iowa and Iowa State fans

The background signs are as much a part of College GameDay on ESPN every week as Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit. Iowa and Iowa State fans didn’t lack for creativity as the college football pregame show set up in Ames for the first time Saturday.

Here’s a look at some of the best.

*checks notes*



yup, GameDay is definitely in Iowa pic.twitter.com/8HVfrZCx3R — On Iowa (@GazetteOnIowa) September 14, 2019

Iowa State fans are already looking past Iowa and they want Kansas! pic.twitter.com/1mvTzEiCCG — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 14, 2019

You might be at the wrong GameDay ... pic.twitter.com/Qoxe9p37R4 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 14, 2019

“Like a bad neighbor Kirk Ferentz is there” is a play off his ongoing legal fight with his neighbors: https://t.co/ncXG7BC9Up #GameDaySigns pic.twitter.com/LlabWaOrZ4 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 14, 2019

Iowa State fans want to “Bring back VEISHEA”—the week long festival that gave the school a rep for raucous parties; it was cancelled for getting to wild for the school administration in 2014: #GameDaySigns pic.twitter.com/dv5S9jim6d — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 14, 2019

The Corn Wars continue in Ames with an accusation of treachery #gamedaysigns pic.twitter.com/ZVrvWbXKJ8 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 14, 2019

Look at all those Northern Illinois fans pic.twitter.com/Gp54fcpkyq — On Iowa (@GazetteOnIowa) September 14, 2019

Who said watching corn grow is boring? pic.twitter.com/8vPQKDuVty — On Iowa (@GazetteOnIowa) September 14, 2019

I see what you did there #GameDaySigns pic.twitter.com/8y88rxZmKY — Cody Williams (@TheSizzle20) September 14, 2019

Just happy the proper grammar and spelling was used here. #GameDaySigns pic.twitter.com/4gqFaVDfFA — Cody Williams (@TheSizzle20) September 14, 2019