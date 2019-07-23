Iowa high school state softball 2019: Tuesday's schedule, scores, live streams

The 2019 Iowa high school state softball tournament continues Tuesday with 10 more quarterfinal games at Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.
Find the schedule and live stream links below.
This post will be updated throughout the day with the latest scores and area coverage.
State softball coverage
» Monday's state softball scores and coverage
» Class-by-class, game-by-game state softball predictions
» A closer look at the 9 Gazette area state softball qualifiers
» Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Kaylin Kinney: Grade-A superstar with Type-1 diabetes
» Updated state softball pairings and schedule
Watch Live
Class 3A: No. 2 Louisa-Muscatine vs. No. 13 Mount Vernon
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
Class 3A: No. 4 West Liberty vs. No. 7 Treynor
Tuesday's state softball schedule
CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS
No. 2 Louisa-Muscatine (33-4) vs. No. 13 Mount Vernon (27-11), 11 a.m.
No. 4 West Liberty (28-5) vs. No. 7 Treynor (30-3), 11:30 a.m.
CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 Carlisle (35-3) vs. Denison-Schleswig (26-13), 1 p.m.
No. 5 Independence (30-11) vs. No. 6 West Delaware (30-10), 1:30 p.m.
No. 3 North Scott (26-14) vs. No. 14 Oskaloosa (25-15), 3 p.m.
No. 4 Charles City (35-3) vs. No. 7 Dallas Center-Grimes (25-14), 3:30 p.m.
CLASS 5A QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 Waukee (38-3) vs. No. 9 Ottumwa (33-7), 5 p.m.
No. 4 Indianola (33-4) vs. No. 5 Johnston (34-8), 5:30 p.m.
No. 2 Fort Dodge (34-6) vs. No. 8 West Des Moines Valley (29-10), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (37-2) vs. No. 6 Iowa City High (34-7), 7:30 p.m.