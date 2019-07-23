Iowa high school state softball 2019: Tuesday's schedule, scores, live streams

The 2019 Iowa high school state softball tournament continues Tuesday with 10 more quarterfinal games at Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.

Find the schedule and live stream links below.

This post will be updated throughout the day with the latest scores and area coverage.

State softball coverage

» Monday's state softball scores and coverage

» Class-by-class, game-by-game state softball predictions

» A closer look at the 9 Gazette area state softball qualifiers

» Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Kaylin Kinney: Grade-A superstar with Type-1 diabetes

» Updated state softball pairings and schedule

Watch Live

Class 3A: No. 2 Louisa-Muscatine vs. No. 13 Mount Vernon

Class 3A: No. 4 West Liberty vs. No. 7 Treynor

Tuesday's state softball schedule

CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS

No. 2 Louisa-Muscatine (33-4) vs. No. 13 Mount Vernon (27-11), 11 a.m.

No. 4 West Liberty (28-5) vs. No. 7 Treynor (30-3), 11:30 a.m.

CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Carlisle (35-3) vs. Denison-Schleswig (26-13), 1 p.m.

No. 5 Independence (30-11) vs. No. 6 West Delaware (30-10), 1:30 p.m.

No. 3 North Scott (26-14) vs. No. 14 Oskaloosa (25-15), 3 p.m.

No. 4 Charles City (35-3) vs. No. 7 Dallas Center-Grimes (25-14), 3:30 p.m.

CLASS 5A QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Waukee (38-3) vs. No. 9 Ottumwa (33-7), 5 p.m.

No. 4 Indianola (33-4) vs. No. 5 Johnston (34-8), 5:30 p.m.

No. 2 Fort Dodge (34-6) vs. No. 8 West Des Moines Valley (29-10), 7 p.m.

No. 3 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (37-2) vs. No. 6 Iowa City High (34-7), 7:30 p.m.