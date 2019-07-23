Prep Softball

Iowa high school state softball 2019: Tuesday's schedule, scores, live streams

3A, 4A and 5A quarterfinal games in Fort Dodge

Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Alyssa Martin catches the ball at second base during a Class 5A regional final against Cedar Rapids Prairie on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
The Gazette

The 2019 Iowa high school state softball tournament continues Tuesday with 10 more quarterfinal games at Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.

Find the schedule and live stream links below.

This post will be updated throughout the day with the latest scores and area coverage.

State softball coverage

» Monday's state softball scores and coverage

» Class-by-class, game-by-game state softball predictions

» A closer look at the 9 Gazette area state softball qualifiers

» Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Kaylin Kinney: Grade-A superstar with Type-1 diabetes

» Updated state softball pairings and schedule

 

Watch Live

Class 3A: No. 2 Louisa-Muscatine vs. No. 13 Mount Vernon

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

 

Class 3A: No. 4 West Liberty vs. No. 7 Treynor

 

Tuesday's state softball schedule

CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS

No. 2 Louisa-Muscatine (33-4) vs. No. 13 Mount Vernon (27-11), 11 a.m.

No. 4 West Liberty (28-5) vs. No. 7 Treynor (30-3), 11:30 a.m.

CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Carlisle (35-3) vs. Denison-Schleswig (26-13), 1 p.m.

No. 5 Independence (30-11) vs. No. 6 West Delaware (30-10), 1:30 p.m.

No. 3 North Scott (26-14) vs. No. 14 Oskaloosa (25-15), 3 p.m.

No. 4 Charles City (35-3) vs. No. 7 Dallas Center-Grimes (25-14), 3:30 p.m.

CLASS 5A QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Waukee (38-3) vs. No. 9 Ottumwa (33-7), 5 p.m.

No. 4 Indianola (33-4) vs. No. 5 Johnston (34-8), 5:30 p.m.

No. 2 Fort Dodge (34-6) vs. No. 8 West Des Moines Valley (29-10), 7 p.m.

No. 3 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (37-2) vs. No. 6 Iowa City High (34-7), 7:30 p.m.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

