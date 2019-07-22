Iowa high school state softball 2019: Monday's schedule, scores, live streams

The 2019 Iowa high school state softball tournament is underway Monday with 10 quarterfinal games at Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.

Find the schedule and live stream links below.

This post will be updated with the latest scores and area coverage.

Monday’s state softball schedule

CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Collins-Maxwell (25-1) vs. Le Mars Gehlen (21-9), 11 a.m.

No. 4 Newell-Fonda (37-5) vs. No. 7 Lynnville-Sully (26-8), 11:30 a.m.

No. 2 Lisbon (32-6) vs. Wayne (23-8), 1 p.m.

No. 3 Clarksville (31-1) vs. No. 9 Algona Garrigan (29-6), 1:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 North Linn (39-4) vs. Wapello (17-12), 3 p.m.

No. 9 Mount Ayr (25-2) vs. No. 10 Dyersville Beckman (29-13), 3:30 p.m.

No. 5 East Marshall (31-4) vs. No. 14 Ogden (25-7), 5 p.m.

No. 8 Central Springs (28-7) vs. No. 13 Alta-Aurelia (20-9), 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Davenport Assumption (38-2) vs. Algona (17-10), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Albia (27-4) vs. No. 6 Waterloo Columbus (35-4), 7:30 p.m.