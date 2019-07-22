Prep Softball

Iowa high school state softball 2019: Monday's schedule, scores, live streams

10 quarterfinal games kick off state tournament

Lisbon's Sam Schrantz hits during a Class 1A state softball game at Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge in 2018.. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Lisbon's Sam Schrantz hits during a Class 1A state softball game at Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge in 2018.. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
The Gazette

The 2019 Iowa high school state softball tournament is underway Monday with 10 quarterfinal games at Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.

Find the schedule and live stream links below.

This post will be updated with the latest scores and area coverage.

State softball coverage

» Class-by-class, game-by-game state softball predictions

» A closer look at the 9 Gazette area state softball qualifiers

» Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Kaylin Kinney: Grade-A superstar with Type-1 diabetes

» Updated state softball pairings and schedule

 

Watch Live

Class 1A: No. 1 Collins-Maxwell vs. Le Mars Gehlen

 

Class 1A: No. 4 Newell-Fonda vs. No. 7 Lynnville-Sully

 

Monday’s state softball schedule

CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Collins-Maxwell (25-1) vs. Le Mars Gehlen (21-9), 11 a.m.

No. 4 Newell-Fonda (37-5) vs. No. 7 Lynnville-Sully (26-8), 11:30 a.m.

No. 2 Lisbon (32-6) vs. Wayne (23-8), 1 p.m.

No. 3 Clarksville (31-1) vs. No. 9 Algona Garrigan (29-6), 1:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 North Linn (39-4) vs. Wapello (17-12), 3 p.m.

No. 9 Mount Ayr (25-2) vs. No. 10 Dyersville Beckman (29-13), 3:30 p.m.

No. 5 East Marshall (31-4) vs. No. 14 Ogden (25-7), 5 p.m.

No. 8 Central Springs (28-7) vs. No. 13 Alta-Aurelia (20-9), 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Davenport Assumption (38-2) vs. Algona (17-10), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Albia (27-4) vs. No. 6 Waterloo Columbus (35-4), 7:30 p.m.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Prep Softball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

UPDATE: 2019 all-conference softball teams

Iowa high school state softball 2019: A closer look at the 9 Gazette area qualifiers

Iowa high school state softball 2019: Our predictions

Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Kaylin Kinney: Grade-A superstar with Type-1 diabetes

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Meet the U. Iowa grad who shattered world hot air balloon records

F&M Bank pulling out of Westdale

Corridor cities gear up to maximize census counts

Kennedy High hackers place in national girls' cybersecurity competition

Japanese Consul-General: Eastern Iowa ripe with economic partnership opportunities

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.