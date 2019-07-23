Iowa City High rocks - and shocks - Cedar Rapids Kennedy in state softball quarterfinals

FORT DODGE — Shocking. Utterly shocking.

Sixth-ranked Iowa City High exploded for seven runs — all with two outs — and drubbed No. 3 Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 10-2, in a Class 5A quarterfinal at the state softball tournament Tuesday night at the Rogers Sports Complex.

“We just strung a lot of hits together,” pitcher Ayana Lindsey said. “I sure didn’t think we’d score 10 runs, but I knew we could win.

“And we’re not done yet.”

The Little Hawks (35-7) captured a winner’s bracket victory here for the first time since 1982. And they rolled into Wednesday’s semifinal against No. 8 West Des Moines Valley (30-10). First pitch is 7:30 p.m.

Valley knocked off No. 2 Fort Dodge, 3-0, Tuesday.

City’s path to offensive success usually lies in its power game; the Little Hawks have clubbed a 5A-best 54 home runs this year.

They didn’t hit any Tuesday.

“Hitting is contagious, and Brooke Bormann’s (two-run double to start the scoring) was huge,” City Coach Jeff Koenig said. “Then we just fed off that.”

Ella Cook and Carey Koenig started the fateful fourth with back-to-back singles. Then came two outs.

And then came Bormann, who walloped the clutch hit that got wedged under the center-field fence for a ground-rule double.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“We had nothing to lose here,” Bormann said. “If we got beat, it didn’t really matter because nobody expected us to win anyway. We knew we could outhit them.”

No team had scored more than two runs on the Cougars (37-3) this season. No team had beaten the Cougars by more than two runs in the past two seasons.

City High smashed both of those factoids.

Alexa Fredericks followed Bormann’s icebreaker with a single. Makayla Ribble added an infield single to score the third run. An error kept the inning going, then Lindsey was hit by a pitch, Cook drove in two runs with a single and Carey Koenig knocked in one more with another.

By the time the carnage ended, a dozen Little Hawks had come to the plate.

In fairness to Kennedy, a regional-final injury to shortstop Alyssa Martin forced the Cougars to remodel their defense. But take nothing away from the Little Hawks. They were superior in every facet of the game.

“We came ready to play,” Cougars catcher Abby Spore said. “We were hyped and ready to go. You’ve got to hand it to (City High).

“It just didn’t go our way. It really didn’t go our way.”

Carey Koenig drove in two more runs with a sixth-inning single to cap off a 3-for-4, three-RBI performance.

Kennedy (37-3) meets Fort Dodge (34-7) in a consolation game at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

IOWA CITY HIGH 10, CEDAR RAPIDS KENNEDY 2

5A State Quarterfinal, at Fort Dodge

Iowa City High 000 702 1 — 10 11 1

C.R. Kennedy 000 000 2 — 2 5 4

Ayana Lindsey and Carey Koenig. Jayme Scheck, Kaylin Kinney (4) and Abby Spore. W — Lindsey (20-3). L — Scheck (15-3).

l Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com