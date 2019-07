Iowa high school state softball 2019: Brackets and schedule

The field for the 2019 Iowa high school state softball tournament is nearly complete, with regional finals in Classes 4A and 5A set for Tuesday night following Monday’s 1A, 2A and 3A state-qualifying games.

Here’s a look at the pairings and schedule, to be updated Tuesday night.

The state tournament starts Monday at Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.

Class 1A

Quarterfinals — Monday, July 22

No. 1 Collins-Maxwell (25-1) vs. Le Mars Gehlen (21-9), 11 a.m.

No. 4 Newell-Fonda (37-5) vs. No. 7 Lynnville-Sully (26-8), 11:30 a.m.

No. 2 Lisbon (32-6) vs. Wayne (23-8), 1 p.m.

No. 3 Clarksville (31-1) vs. No. 9 Algona Garrigan (29-6), 1:30 p.m.

Semifinals — Wednesday, July 24

11 a.m.

1 p.m.

Championship — Thursday, July 25

6 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals — Monday, July 22

No. 1 North Linn (39-4) vs. Wapello (17-12), 3 p.m.

No. 9 Mount Ayr (25-2) vs. No. 10 Dyersville Beckman (29-13), 3:30 p.m.

No. 5 East Marshall (31-4) vs. No. 14 Ogden (25-7), 5 p.m.

No. 8 Central Springs (28-7) vs. No. 13 Alta-Aurelia (20-9), 5:30 p.m.

Semifinals — Wednesday, July 24

3 p.m.

5 p.m.

Championship — Thursday, July 25

8:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals — Monday, July 22 and Tuesday, July 23

No. 1 Davenport Assumption (38-2) vs. Algona (17-10), 7 p.m. Mon.

No. 5 Albia (27-4) vs. No. 6 Waterloo Columbus (35-4), 7:30 p.m. Mon.

No. 2 Louisa-Muscatine (33-4) vs. No. 13 Mount Vernon (27-11), 11 a.m. Tue.

No. 4 West Liberty (28-5) vs. No. 7 Treynor (30-3), 11:30 a.m. Tue.

Semifinals — Wednesday, July 24

11:30 a.m.

1:30 p.m.

Championship — Friday, July 26

3:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals — Tuesday, July 23

1 p.m.

1:30 p.m.

3 p.m.

3:30 p.m.

Semifinals — Wednesday, July 24

3:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m.

Championship — Friday, July 25

5:45 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals — Tuesday, July 23

5 p.m.

5:30 p.m.

7 p.m.

7:30 p.m.

Semifinals — Wednesday, July 24

7 p.m.

7:30 p.m.

Championship — Friday, July 26

8 p.m.