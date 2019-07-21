Iowa high school state softball 2019: A closer look at the 9 Gazette area qualifiers

FORT DODGE — Capsules on area teams competing at the Iowa high school state softball tournament this week at the Rogers Sports Complex.

Class 5A

No. 3 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (37-2)

Coach: Maddison LeClere (3rd year, 107-16)

Top hitters: Her at-bats are limited by intentional walks (she has been passed 51 times this season), but Kaylin Kinney (jr.) still has managed 14 home runs, 33 RBIs and a .506 average. Her on-base rate is .697. Abby Spore (jr., .400) has a team-high 49 RBIs. Addy Alber (8th) has made a big impact in the second half of the season and is hitting .418.

Top pitchers: A Nebraska recruit, Kinney (20-0, 0.39 ERA) combines with Jayme Scheck (soph., 15-2, 0.73) to give Kennedy the top pitching duo in the state. They have combined to strike out 320 (against 27 walks) in 231 innings.

Tournament trail: Waterloo West (W 4-0), Cedar Rapids Prairie (W 6-0).

State-tournament history: 4th appearance. Cougars were third in 5A in 2017.

First-round opponent: Cougars will face No. 6 Iowa City High (34-7) in a 5A quarterfinal at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

No. 6 Iowa City High (34-7)

Coach: Jeff Koenig (5th year, 97-105)

Top hitters: Take your pick. The Little Hawks have swatted 54 home runs, and it’s still a young roster. Much of the power comes from sophomores Ayana Lindsey (.480, 70 runs, 18 home runs) and Carey Koenig (.460, 12 homers, 15 doubles, 48 RBIs). Ella Cook (soph., .354) is second on the team in runs (48) and RBIs (38).

Top pitchers: This is the most improved part of City’s game behind Lindsey (19-3, 1.23 ERA) and Cook (14-4, 2.41). Lindsey has fanned 159 batters in 142 2/3 innings.

Tournament trail: Davenport West (W 5-4, 8 innings), No. 11 Dubuque Hempstead (W 2-0).

State-tournament history: 4th appearance, second straight. Little Hawks were fifth in 5A last year.

First-round opponent: Little Hawks will face No. 3 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (37-2) in a 5A quarterfinal at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Class 4A

No. 5 Independence (30-11)

Coach: Heather Hupke (5th year at Independence, 118-83)

Top hitters: Allie Jo Zieser (jr.) is hitting .408 with team-highs in runs (36), RBIs (29) and stolen bases (14). Mackenzie Hupke (sr., .391) has 21 extra-base hits, including all four of Indee’s home runs. Mary Puffett (jr.) is next at .333.

Top pitchers: A Drake recruit, Hupke has fashioned a 20-6 record and a 0.52 ERA. She is second in 4A with 270 strikeouts (against 33 walks in 187 innings).

Tournament trail: Marion (W 1-0), Iowa City Liberty (W 4-2).

State-tournament history: 9th appearance, and second in a row. Mustangs were fifth in 4A last year. Class 2A runner-up in 2002.

First-round opponent: Mustangs will face No. 6 West Delaware (30-10) in a 4A quarterfinal at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

No. 6 West Delaware (30-10)

Coach: Tiffany Rave (4th year at West Delaware, 112-52; 9th year overall, 236-120)

Coach: Tiffany Rave (4th year at West Delaware, 112-52; 9th year overall, 236-120)

Top hitters: Last year, West Delaware had two hitters above .300. This year, there are eight, led by Eve Wedewer (soph.) at .450 and 39 runs. JoAnna Voss (sr., .362) is the team leader in RBIs, with 35. Six players are in double digits for doubles, led by Wedewer’s 17.

Top pitchers: Emily Klostermann (sr.) and Macey Kleitsch (jr.) have nearly identical numbers. Klostermann is 17-5 with a 1.74 ERA; Kleitsch is at 13-5 and 1.75. Klostermann strikes out a few more, but also walks a few more.

Tournament trail: Western Dubuque (W 9-4), No. 9 DeWitt Central (W 6-1).

State-tournament history: 14th appearance, first since 2014. Won the 3A championship in 2007.

First-round opponent: Hawks will face No. 5 Independence (30-11) in a 4A quarterfinal at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Class 3A

No. 4 West Liberty (28-5)

Coach: Chad Libby (2nd year, 52-16)

Top hitters: Hayley Lehman (jr.) gives the Comets a tremendous leadoff hitter, hitting .606 with a .658 on-base percentage and 41 runs. Austyn Crees (jr.) and Macy Akers (sr.) are hitting .453 and .402, respectively, with Crees leading the team in RBIs, with 28.

Top pitchers: A key member of Louisa-Muscatine’s run to the 2A title last year, Isabelle True (sr.), is 16-1 with a 1.06 ERA. She has 166 strikeouts and 30 walks in 112 2/3 innings of work.

Tournament trail: Vinton-Shellsburg (W 9-0), North Fayette Valley (W 13-1), No. 8 Anamosa (W 7-2).

State-tournament history: 1st appearance.

First-round opponent: Comets will face No. 7 Treynor (30-3) in a 3A quarterfinal at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

No. 13 Mount Vernon (27-11)

Coach: Robin Brand (8th year at Mount Vernon, 201-116; 12th year overall)

Top hitters: Sammy Moss (sr.) will put the finishing touches on a fine career this week. Moss is hitting .444 with 15 doubles, 37 runs and 39 RBIs. Lauren Ryan (soph., .333) leads the Mustangs in runs (41) and stolen bases (19), and Maia Bentley (fr.) is next at .310.

Top pitchers: Mount Vernon has three quality options, led by Amanda Roe (sr.), who has notched a 12-9 record with a 2.97 ERA and 112 strikeouts and 47 walks in 132 innings.

Tournament trail: Nevada (W 11-2), West Marshall (W 3-2), at No. 11 Solon (W 3-2).

State-tournament history: 6th appearance, all since 2009.

First-round opponent: Mustangs will face No. 2 Louisa-Muscatine (33-4) in a 3A quarterfinal at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Class 2A

No. 1 North Linn (39-4)

Coach: Marv Porter (2nd year at North Linn, 77-9; overall, 221-76)

Top hitters: Four batters are hitting above .400, led by Grace Flanagan (jr.) at .480, with 12 home runs. Abby Flanagan (jr.) is hitting .426 with a team-high 55 RBIs. Hannah Bridgewater (jr., .393) and Kaitlyn Sommerfelt (soph., .423) have combined for 115 runs and 66 steals (without being caught).

Top pitchers: Abby Flanagan is the featured pitcher, with a mark of 26-2 and a 0.58 ERA. She has struck out 280 batters and walked 12 in 157 1/3 innings.

Tournament trail: Aplington-Parkersburg (W 12-0), Hudson (W 14-1), Saint Ansgar (W 5-3).

State-tournament history: 1st appearance.

First-round opponent: Lynx will face Wapello (17-12) in a 2A quarterfinal at 3 p.m. Monday.

No. 10 Dyersville Beckman (29-13)

Coach: Ryan Meissner (4th year, 74-72)

Top hitters: Heather Boeckenstedt (sr.) is hitting .527. She leads Class 2A in runs scored (63) and is second in stolen bases (43). Sydney Steffen (sr.) hits .403 and leads the Blazers with 15 doubles, six home runs and 42 RBIs. Kamryn Klas (fr.) is at .307.

Top pitchers: Steffen is Beckman’s workhorse. She has logged 234 2/3 innings this season, more than 1,000 in her career, and owns a 23-12 mark with 162 strikeouts and 58 walks and a 2.24 ERA.

Tournament trail: North Cedar (W 4-1), Northeast (W 10-6), at No. 2 Durant (W 4-2).

State-tournament history: 1st appearance.

First-round opponent: Blazers will face No. 9 Mount Ayr (25-2) in a 2A quarterfinal at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Class 1A

No. 2 Lisbon (32-6)

Coach: Bob Bunting (50th year, 1,194-631)

Top hitters: Stacia Hall (soph.) is hitting .476 with 14 doubles and 41 runs scored. Reegan Happel (sr.) is speedy for a catcher; she leads the team in runs (49) and stolen bases (35). Sam Schrantz (sr.) is the RBI leader, with 33.

Top pitchers: Skylar Sadler (sr.) is the mainstay in the circle. She is 22-2 this season with a 0.61 ERA and has struck out 205 and walked 20 in 161 1/3 innings.

Tournament trail: Easton Valley (W 7-0), Don Bosco (W 10-0), No. 11 Belle Plaine (W 1-0, 13 innings).

State-tournament history: 8th appearance, second straight (Lions were third in 1A last year). Won three straight 1A titles between 1994 and 1996.

First-round opponent: Lions will face Wayne (23-8) in a 1A quarterfinal at 1 p.m. Monday.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com