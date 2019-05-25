BOYS' STATE SOCCER 2019

Iowa high school boys' soccer state tournament: 2019 brackets

Tournament is May 30-June 1 in Des Moines

Cedar Rapids Washington players celebrate after winning a boys' soccer substate final at the University of Iowa Soccer Complex in Iowa City on Saturday, May 25, 2019 (David Harmantas/Freelance)
Cedar Rapids Washington players celebrate after winning a boys' soccer substate final at the University of Iowa Soccer Complex in Iowa City on Saturday, May 25, 2019 (David Harmantas/Freelance)
BOYS' STATE SOCCER 2019 ARTICLES

09:55PM | Sat, May 25, 2019

Iowa high school boys' soccer state tournament: 2019 brackets
View More BOYS' STATE SOCCER 2019 Articles
The Gazette

Twenty-four teams are in and the brackets are set for next week’s Iowa high school boys’ state soccer tournament at Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.

Action begins Thursday with quarterfinal games in all three classes. The finals are set for next Saturday.

» Substate roundup: Statewide scores and area coverage

Defending state champions Iowa City Regina (1A) and Waukee (3A) are back to defend their titles. A new champion is guaranteed in 2A after Knoxville beat Pella in the substate finals.

Here’s a look at the pairings and schedule in bracket order. Rankings are via the final coaches poll. Pairings are determined by the IHSAA’s seeding process.

Class 1A

Quarterfinals — Thursday, May 30

No. 10 North Polk (14-3) vs. No. 11 West Liberty (10-7), noon

No. 2 Iowa City Regina (15-6) vs. No. 9 Greene County (14-5), 12:05 p.m.

No. 1 Waterloo Columbus (18-2) vs. Center Point-Urbana (12-8), 12:15 p.m.

Sioux Center (13-4) vs. No. 16 Iowa Mennonite (12-4), 12:10 p.m.

Semifinals — Friday, May 31

Noon

12:05 p.m.

Consolation — Saturday, June 1

11:10 a.m.

Championship — Saturday, June 1

Noon

 

Class 2A

Quarterfinals — Thursday, May 30

No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-2) vs. Knoxville (14-4), 2:30 p.m.

No. 6 Dallas Center-Grimes (14-4) vs. No. 4 Gilbert (18-2), 2:35 p.m.

No. 10 Dubuque Wahlert (12-5) vs. No. 8 Hudson United (18-2), 2:40 p.m.

No. 9 Lewis Central (17-3) vs. No. 3 Storm Lake (16-1), 2:45 p.m.

Semifinals — Friday, May 31

2:30 p.m.

2:35 p.m.

Consolation — Saturday, June 1

1:40 p.m.

Championship — Saturday, June 1

2:30 p.m.

 

Class 3A

Quarterfinals — Thursday, May 30

No. 1 Waukee (19-0) vs. No. 9 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (11-3), 5 p.m.

No. 13 Bettendorf (12-2) vs. No. 6 Urbandale (14-5), 5:05 p.m.

No. 2 Iowa City West (16-1) vs. No. 10 Ankeny (12-5), 5:15 p.m.

No. 5 Marshalltown (16-2) vs. No. 11 Cedar Rapids Washington (13-5), 5:10 p.m.

Semifinals — Friday, May 31

5 p.m.

5:05 p.m.

Consolation — Saturday, June 1

4:10 p.m.

Championship — Saturday, June 1

5 p.m.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE BOYS' STATE SOCCER 2019 ARTICLES ...

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

A warning to Iowa boaters: Stay sober, safe on the water for holiday weekend

Sports betting in Iowa? What a concept

College students seeking mental health care face barriers on campus

Friday storms included 4 tornadoes in Iowa, some property damage, no injuries

Women of Achievement: Willis Dady's Phoebe Trepp provides leadership, collaboration

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.