Iowa high school boys' soccer state tournament: 2019 brackets

Twenty-four teams are in and the brackets are set for next week’s Iowa high school boys’ state soccer tournament at Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.
Action begins Thursday with quarterfinal games in all three classes. The finals are set for next Saturday.
Defending state champions Iowa City Regina (1A) and Waukee (3A) are back to defend their titles. A new champion is guaranteed in 2A after Knoxville beat Pella in the substate finals.
Here’s a look at the pairings and schedule in bracket order. Rankings are via the final coaches poll. Pairings are determined by the IHSAA’s seeding process.
Class 1A
Quarterfinals — Thursday, May 30
No. 10 North Polk (14-3) vs. No. 11 West Liberty (10-7), noon
No. 2 Iowa City Regina (15-6) vs. No. 9 Greene County (14-5), 12:05 p.m.
No. 1 Waterloo Columbus (18-2) vs. Center Point-Urbana (12-8), 12:15 p.m.
Sioux Center (13-4) vs. No. 16 Iowa Mennonite (12-4), 12:10 p.m.
Semifinals — Friday, May 31
Noon
12:05 p.m.
Consolation — Saturday, June 1
11:10 a.m.
Championship — Saturday, June 1
Noon
Class 2A
Quarterfinals — Thursday, May 30
No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-2) vs. Knoxville (14-4), 2:30 p.m.
No. 6 Dallas Center-Grimes (14-4) vs. No. 4 Gilbert (18-2), 2:35 p.m.
No. 10 Dubuque Wahlert (12-5) vs. No. 8 Hudson United (18-2), 2:40 p.m.
No. 9 Lewis Central (17-3) vs. No. 3 Storm Lake (16-1), 2:45 p.m.
Semifinals — Friday, May 31
2:30 p.m.
2:35 p.m.
Consolation — Saturday, June 1
1:40 p.m.
Championship — Saturday, June 1
2:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals — Thursday, May 30
No. 1 Waukee (19-0) vs. No. 9 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (11-3), 5 p.m.
No. 13 Bettendorf (12-2) vs. No. 6 Urbandale (14-5), 5:05 p.m.
No. 2 Iowa City West (16-1) vs. No. 10 Ankeny (12-5), 5:15 p.m.
No. 5 Marshalltown (16-2) vs. No. 11 Cedar Rapids Washington (13-5), 5:10 p.m.
Semifinals — Friday, May 31
5 p.m.
5:05 p.m.
Consolation — Saturday, June 1
4:10 p.m.
Championship — Saturday, June 1
5 p.m.