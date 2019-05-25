Iowa high school boys' soccer state tournament: 2019 brackets

Twenty-four teams are in and the brackets are set for next week’s Iowa high school boys’ state soccer tournament at Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.

Action begins Thursday with quarterfinal games in all three classes. The finals are set for next Saturday.

Defending state champions Iowa City Regina (1A) and Waukee (3A) are back to defend their titles. A new champion is guaranteed in 2A after Knoxville beat Pella in the substate finals.

Here’s a look at the pairings and schedule in bracket order. Rankings are via the final coaches poll. Pairings are determined by the IHSAA’s seeding process.

Class 1A

Quarterfinals — Thursday, May 30

No. 10 North Polk (14-3) vs. No. 11 West Liberty (10-7), noon

No. 2 Iowa City Regina (15-6) vs. No. 9 Greene County (14-5), 12:05 p.m.

No. 1 Waterloo Columbus (18-2) vs. Center Point-Urbana (12-8), 12:15 p.m.

Sioux Center (13-4) vs. No. 16 Iowa Mennonite (12-4), 12:10 p.m.

Semifinals — Friday, May 31

Noon

12:05 p.m.

Consolation — Saturday, June 1

11:10 a.m.

Championship — Saturday, June 1

Noon

Class 2A

Quarterfinals — Thursday, May 30

No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-2) vs. Knoxville (14-4), 2:30 p.m.

No. 6 Dallas Center-Grimes (14-4) vs. No. 4 Gilbert (18-2), 2:35 p.m.

No. 10 Dubuque Wahlert (12-5) vs. No. 8 Hudson United (18-2), 2:40 p.m.

No. 9 Lewis Central (17-3) vs. No. 3 Storm Lake (16-1), 2:45 p.m.

Semifinals — Friday, May 31

2:30 p.m.

2:35 p.m.

Consolation — Saturday, June 1

1:40 p.m.

Championship — Saturday, June 1

2:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals — Thursday, May 30

No. 1 Waukee (19-0) vs. No. 9 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (11-3), 5 p.m.

No. 13 Bettendorf (12-2) vs. No. 6 Urbandale (14-5), 5:05 p.m.

No. 2 Iowa City West (16-1) vs. No. 10 Ankeny (12-5), 5:15 p.m.

No. 5 Marshalltown (16-2) vs. No. 11 Cedar Rapids Washington (13-5), 5:10 p.m.

Semifinals — Friday, May 31

5 p.m.

5:05 p.m.

Consolation — Saturday, June 1

4:10 p.m.

Championship — Saturday, June 1

5 p.m.