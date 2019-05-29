Iowa high school boys' soccer state tournament postponed

Field conditions at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines have forced the Iowa High School Athletic Association to make adjustments to the 2019 boys’ state soccer tournament.

Quarterfinal and semifinal games have been moved back a day, from Thursday and Friday to Friday and Saturday. The championship games in all three classes, originally scheduled for Saturday, have been postponed to Tuesday.

Games cannot take place on Sunday according to IHSAA policy, and the IGHSAU has girls' soccer regional finals set for Monday.

Here’s a look at the complete pairings and schedule.

Class 1A

Quarterfinals — Friday, May 31

No. 10 North Polk (14-3) vs. No. 11 West Liberty (10-7), noon

No. 2 Iowa City Regina (15-6) vs. No. 9 Greene County (14-5), 12:05 p.m.

No. 1 Waterloo Columbus (18-2) vs. Center Point-Urbana (12-8), 12:15 p.m.

Sioux Center (13-4) vs. No. 16 Iowa Mennonite (12-4), 12:10 p.m.

Semifinals — Saturday, June 1

Noon

12:05 p.m.

Consolation — Tuesday, June 4

11:10 a.m.

Championship — Tuesday, June 4

Noon

Class 2A

Quarterfinals — Friday, May 31

No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-2) vs. Knoxville (14-4), 2:30 p.m.

No. 6 Dallas Center-Grimes (14-4) vs. No. 4 Gilbert (18-2), 2:35 p.m.

No. 10 Dubuque Wahlert (12-5) vs. No. 8 Hudson United (18-2), 2:40 p.m.

No. 9 Lewis Central (17-3) vs. No. 3 Storm Lake (16-1), 2:45 p.m.

Semifinals — Saturday, June 1

2:30 p.m.

2:35 p.m.

Consolation — Tuesday, June 4

1:40 p.m.

Championship — Tuesday, June 4

2:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals — Friday, May 31

No. 1 Waukee (19-0) vs. No. 9 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (11-3), 5 p.m.

No. 13 Bettendorf (12-2) vs. No. 6 Urbandale (14-5), 5:05 p.m.

No. 2 Iowa City West (16-1) vs. No. 10 Ankeny (12-5), 5:15 p.m.

No. 5 Marshalltown (16-2) vs. No. 11 Cedar Rapids Washington (13-5), 5:10 p.m.

Semifinals — Saturday, June 1

5 p.m.

5:05 p.m.

Consolation — Tuesday, June 4

4:10 p.m.

Championship — Tuesday, June 4

5 p.m.