BOYS' STATE SOCCER 2019

Center Point-Urbana can't keep up with Columbus in 1A boys' soccer state quarterfinal

CPU (12-9) loses lead for good in final three minutes of the first half in 6-2 defeat

Center Point-Urbana’s Mathew Coller (12) falls in a collision with Columbus Catholic’s Raymond Seidel (16) during their Class 1A boys prep soccer state quarterfinal game at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines on Friday, May 31, 2019. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
Center Point-Urbana’s Mathew Coller (12) falls in a collision with Columbus Catholic’s Raymond Seidel (16) during their Class 1A boys prep soccer state quarterfinal game at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines on Friday, May 31, 2019. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
BOYS' STATE SOCCER 2019 ARTICLES

05:43PM | Fri, May 31, 2019

Center Point-Urbana can't keep up with Columbus in 1A boys' soccer state quarter ...

05:14PM | Fri, May 31, 2019

Iowa Mennonite overwhelmed by Sioux Center in 1A boys' soccer state opener ...

04:51PM | Fri, May 31, 2019

Iowa City Regina boys' soccer opens state title defense with overtime win over G ...

04:41PM | Fri, May 31, 2019

West Liberty blitzes No. 1-seed North Polk in 1A boys' soccer state quarterfinal ...

11:00AM | Fri, May 31, 2019

Iowa high school boys' state soccer: Friday's schedule, scores, live updates ...

12:48PM | Thu, May 30, 2019

Center Point-Urbana brings rugged resilience to boys' state soccer tournament ...
View More BOYS' STATE SOCCER 2019 Articles

DES MOINES — With Center Point-Urbana three minutes from a halftime lead at the boys’ soccer state tournament, its fortunes shifted.

No. 2-seed Waterloo Columbus — ranked first in Class 1A in the final Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association rankings — found its offensive flow with a pair of goals that gave it a slim halftime lead it never relinquished.

“They have got a lot of threats, a lot of great players, all-around strong team,” CPU senior forward Brandon Dreier said after the Stormin’ Pointers were eliminated by Columbus, 6-2, in a state quarterfinal Friday at Cownie Soccer Park. “There is not a weak link on that team and they showed why they are No. 1.”

Freshman Nick Post gave CPU its only lead with his first goal of the season in the seventh minute. The score was nearly enough to get the Stormin’ Pointers to halftime, but Columbus junior midfielder/forward Saw Win Lin scored two goals just 87 seconds apart.

“We just didn’t hold our line as well as we did,” Dreier said. “Just wasn’t able to hold it for the half.”

After Lin scored this third goal of the match in the 54th minute, Dreier got CPU within one at 3-2 with a goal in the 65th, his team-high 29th goal this season.

The Stormin’ Pointers got no closer as Lin finished with four goals, while teammate Noah Lumpa scored twice in the final minutes for Columbus (19-2).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“They were fast,” CPU Coach Curtis Cassidy said. “They were very fast. That is probably one of the toughest teams that we have played all year with their speed. Everybody was able to control the ball well on their side and they were able to wear us out pretty well.”

CPU ends its season at 12-9 and at the state tournament for the first time since 2009. The Stormin’ Pointers graduate just five seniors, including Dreier.

“You are always going to want more, especially from this season,” Dreier said. “This is not the last you are going to see from CPU soccer in the state tournament. They have got a lot of good incoming freshmen and everyone is going to be getting better in the offseason. I am really happy leaving Center Point where they are.”

Boys’ soccer

CLASS 1A STATE QUARTERFINAL

No. 2 Waterloo Columbus 6. No. 7 Center Point-Urbana 2

Goals — CPU: Nick Post (1), Brandon Dreier (29); WC: Saw Win Lin 4 (32), Noah Lumpa 2 (3).

l Comments: douglas.miles@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Douglas

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE BOYS' STATE SOCCER 2019 ARTICLES ...

Iowa Mennonite overwhelmed by Sioux Center in 1A boys' soccer state opener

Iowa City Regina boys' soccer opens state title defense with overtime win over Greene County

West Liberty blitzes No. 1-seed North Polk in 1A boys' soccer state quarterfinal

Iowa high school boys' state soccer: Friday's schedule, scores, live updates

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Ohio or Iowa, presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan feels at home

Review: 'Chaplin' captures passion, pathos of silent film star's life

Police identify suspect in shooting deaths of Royal Abram and Matrell Johnson

Buchanan County man accused of being large-scale meth distributor will remain in jail pending trial

Girl power, a special session, a heartfelt endorsement, and the King town halls

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.