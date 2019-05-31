Center Point-Urbana can't keep up with Columbus in 1A boys' soccer state quarterfinal

DES MOINES — With Center Point-Urbana three minutes from a halftime lead at the boys’ soccer state tournament, its fortunes shifted.

No. 2-seed Waterloo Columbus — ranked first in Class 1A in the final Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association rankings — found its offensive flow with a pair of goals that gave it a slim halftime lead it never relinquished.

“They have got a lot of threats, a lot of great players, all-around strong team,” CPU senior forward Brandon Dreier said after the Stormin’ Pointers were eliminated by Columbus, 6-2, in a state quarterfinal Friday at Cownie Soccer Park. “There is not a weak link on that team and they showed why they are No. 1.”

Freshman Nick Post gave CPU its only lead with his first goal of the season in the seventh minute. The score was nearly enough to get the Stormin’ Pointers to halftime, but Columbus junior midfielder/forward Saw Win Lin scored two goals just 87 seconds apart.

“We just didn’t hold our line as well as we did,” Dreier said. “Just wasn’t able to hold it for the half.”

After Lin scored this third goal of the match in the 54th minute, Dreier got CPU within one at 3-2 with a goal in the 65th, his team-high 29th goal this season.

The Stormin’ Pointers got no closer as Lin finished with four goals, while teammate Noah Lumpa scored twice in the final minutes for Columbus (19-2).

“They were fast,” CPU Coach Curtis Cassidy said. “They were very fast. That is probably one of the toughest teams that we have played all year with their speed. Everybody was able to control the ball well on their side and they were able to wear us out pretty well.”

CPU ends its season at 12-9 and at the state tournament for the first time since 2009. The Stormin’ Pointers graduate just five seniors, including Dreier.

“You are always going to want more, especially from this season,” Dreier said. “This is not the last you are going to see from CPU soccer in the state tournament. They have got a lot of good incoming freshmen and everyone is going to be getting better in the offseason. I am really happy leaving Center Point where they are.”

Boys’ soccer

CLASS 1A STATE QUARTERFINAL

No. 2 Waterloo Columbus 6. No. 7 Center Point-Urbana 2

Goals — CPU: Nick Post (1), Brandon Dreier (29); WC: Saw Win Lin 4 (32), Noah Lumpa 2 (3).

