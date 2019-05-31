BOYS' STATE SOCCER 2019

Iowa City Regina boys' soccer opens state title defense with overtime win over Greene County

Senior midfielder Drew Hartwig wins it for the Regals (16-6) just 1:15 into overtime

Iowa City Regina’s Drew Hartwig (1) goes up for the ball against Greene County during their Class 1A boys prep soccer state quarterfinal game at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines on Friday, May 31, 2019. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
Iowa City Regina’s Drew Hartwig (1) goes up for the ball against Greene County during their Class 1A boys prep soccer state quarterfinal game at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines on Friday, May 31, 2019. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
BOYS' STATE SOCCER 2019 ARTICLES

05:43PM | Fri, May 31, 2019

Center Point-Urbana can't keep up with Columbus in 1A boys' soccer state quarter ...

05:14PM | Fri, May 31, 2019

Iowa Mennonite overwhelmed by Sioux Center in 1A boys' soccer state opener ...

04:51PM | Fri, May 31, 2019

Iowa City Regina boys' soccer opens state title defense with overtime win over G ...

04:41PM | Fri, May 31, 2019

West Liberty blitzes No. 1-seed North Polk in 1A boys' soccer state quarterfinal ...

11:00AM | Fri, May 31, 2019

Iowa high school boys' state soccer: Friday's schedule, scores, live updates ...

12:48PM | Thu, May 30, 2019

Center Point-Urbana brings rugged resilience to boys' state soccer tournament ...
View More BOYS' STATE SOCCER 2019 Articles

DES MOINES — Soccer players have been known to occasionally bemoan conditioning drills.

Until days like Friday.

“We knew we had to go fast because they are staying on us hard,” Iowa City Regina senior midfielder Drew Hartwig said his goal 1:15 into overtime helped the fourth-seeded Regals defeat No. 5-seed Greene County, 2-1, in a Class 1A boys’ soccer state quarterfinal at Cownie Soccer Park. “But all that conditioning that our coach makes us do, we wanted to push as hard as we could right from the get-go and just put it away quick.”

Regina (16-6) — winner of seven of the last 10 1A state titles — will face No. 8-seed West Liberty (11-7) in a 1A semifinal Saturday at noon. This is the fourth year in a row that the Regals have reached the state semifinals.

Regina defeated West Liberty, 3-2, in a April 25 match decided by penalty kicks.

“West Liberty is always good against us,” Regina Coach Rick Larew said. “I swear to God, they play their best game of the decade whenever they play us. They are always good. They are always strong. They are a very good team.”

Regina sophomore Alec Wick got the scoring started with a goal in the fourth minute, his team-high 30th score this season, which ranks fifth in all of 1A.

Greene County (14-6) tied the match at 1-1 with a goal from sophomore midfielder/forward Luis Velazco, his 28th this season. Greene County junior midfielder/forward Junior Gutierrez — who leads all classes with 55 goals — was held scoreless.

“I thought that both teams were really tired,” Larew said. “You haven’t played in any heat this spring, so that really starts to play a role.”

After a scoreless second half, Hartwig — who did not see a lot of playing time until this season — needed just 75 seconds to end it with his third goal of the season.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“I just got a good touch on it,” Hartwig said. “One of my teammates called for it, but I looked up and I had a good look at the goal and I just put it away.”

Boys’ soccer

CLASS 1A STATE QUARTERFINAL

At Des Moines

No. 4 Iowa City Regina 2, No. 5 Greene County 1 (OT)

Goals — GC: Luis Velazco (28); ICR: Alec Wick (30), Drew Hartwig (3).

l Comments: douglas.miles@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Douglas

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE BOYS' STATE SOCCER 2019 ARTICLES ...

Center Point-Urbana can't keep up with Columbus in 1A boys' soccer state quarterfinal

Iowa Mennonite overwhelmed by Sioux Center in 1A boys' soccer state opener

West Liberty blitzes No. 1-seed North Polk in 1A boys' soccer state quarterfinal

Iowa high school boys' state soccer: Friday's schedule, scores, live updates

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Ohio or Iowa, presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan feels at home

Review: 'Chaplin' captures passion, pathos of silent film star's life

Police identify suspect in shooting deaths of Royal Abram and Matrell Johnson

Buchanan County man accused of being large-scale meth distributor will remain in jail pending trial

Girl power, a special session, a heartfelt endorsement, and the King town halls

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.