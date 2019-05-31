BOYS' STATE SOCCER 2019

Cedar Rapids Kennedy boys' soccer blanked at state by defending champions

Cougars end special season at 11-4-1 with plenty of key players coming back

Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Curtis Ratzer (6) kicks the ball against Waukee's Jackson Keeler (25) during their Class 3A boys prep soccer state quarterfinal game at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines on Friday, May 31, 2019. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Curtis Ratzer (6) kicks the ball against Waukee's Jackson Keeler (25) during their Class 3A boys prep soccer state quarterfinal game at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines on Friday, May 31, 2019. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
BOYS' STATE SOCCER 2019 ARTICLES

08:50PM | Fri, May 31, 2019

Cedar Rapids Kennedy boys' soccer blanked at state by defending champions

08:14PM | Fri, May 31, 2019

Cedar Rapids Xavier's Andrija Mijatovic scores four goals in boys' soccer state ...

05:43PM | Fri, May 31, 2019

Center Point-Urbana can't keep up with Columbus in 1A boys' soccer state quarter ...

05:14PM | Fri, May 31, 2019

Iowa Mennonite overwhelmed by Sioux Center in 1A boys' soccer state opener ...

04:51PM | Fri, May 31, 2019

Iowa City Regina boys' soccer opens state title defense with overtime win over G ...

04:41PM | Fri, May 31, 2019

West Liberty blitzes No. 1-seed North Polk in 1A boys' soccer state quarterfinal ...
View More BOYS' STATE SOCCER 2019 Articles

DES MOINES — Cedar Rapids Kennedy got its first taste of the boys’ soccer state tournament in six years on Friday.

While the receipt of a hard lesson from the defending state champions was immediately tough to absorb, it may just pay big dividends in the future.

“We just couldn’t match them,” Cedar Rapids Kennedy Coach Adrian Evans said after the Cougars were stifled by No. 1 Waukee, 3-0, in a Class 3A state quarterfinal at Cownie Soccer Park. “It is heartbreaking to see how these guys are reacting to it because you just want to be able to pick them up and give them a hug and say, ‘You are special guys. You did something special.’ We are hoping with a little bit of distance, they will understand just how special they all are.”

A game Kennedy defensive unit led by junior Curtis Ratzer kept Waukee off the scoreboard for most of the first half, but the Warriors (20-0) eventually broke through with goals in the 23rd minute by freshman CJ Coppola and then the first of two goals from junior Edi Cokovic with 13:01 left in the first half.

“They have got some good skill players,” Ratzer said. “Today, we didn’t come out on top, but we’re only graduating two starting seniors. We’re ready to come back next year. I think we proved this year that we are one of the better teams in the state. We can hang with some of the best teams. We are excited for what we have got coming. We are a young team. The future is bright for Kennedy soccer.”

Kennedy (11-4-1) returners accounted for 37 of the 38 goals the team scored this year. The Cougars will also bring back goalkeeper Sam Earl.

“With our strong junior class, I can’t wait to see how they get after it,” Evans said. “This is a group that used last year to drive them this kind of pinnacle. I think next year is going to be amazing.”

Boys’ soccer

CLASS 3A STATE QUARTERFINAL

At Des Moines

No. 1 Waukee 3, No. 8 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0

Goals — CJ Coppola (10), Edi Cokovic 2 (16).

l Comments: douglas.miles@thegazette.com

MORE BOYS' STATE SOCCER 2019 ARTICLES ...

Cedar Rapids Xavier's Andrija Mijatovic scores four goals in boys' soccer state quarterfinal

Center Point-Urbana can't keep up with Columbus in 1A boys' soccer state quarterfinal

Iowa Mennonite overwhelmed by Sioux Center in 1A boys' soccer state opener

Iowa City Regina boys' soccer opens state title defense with overtime win over Greene County

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Man dies in apparent drowning at Terry Trueblood Recreation Area in Iowa City

Demolition in the works for Amana Woolen Mill salesroom

Photos: Kicking off the Iowa Arts Festival

11 dead, 6 injured after shooting at Virginia Beach Municipal Center

DNA test confirms Mollie Tibbetts' blood in suspect's car

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.