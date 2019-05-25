Iowa high school boys' soccer substate finals: Saturday's scores and more

It was substate soccer Saturday in Iowa as 23 boys’ soccer teams earned trips to the state tournament. A 24th, Waukee, advanced Friday night.

Next up: Thursday’s state tournament quarterfinals at Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. Brackets will be released by the IHSAA later Saturday.

Find all the substate final scores and complete area coverage here.

Class 3A

Substate 1: No. 1 Waukee 5, No. 16 Des Moines Hoover 0

Gaurab Khadka scored two goals for Waukee (19-0), the state’s lone remaining unbeaten.

Substate 2: No. 6 Urbandale 2, No. 7 West Des Moines Valley 1

Matthew Richards scored the game-winning goal in the 73rd minute for host Urbandale. (h/t @UrbandaleJHawks)

Substate 3: No. 10 Ankeny 4, No. 12 Des Moines Lincoln 1

Charlie Pritchard scored two goals in the first 20 minutes to give the Hawks the lead. Despite a first-half red card, Lincoln got within 2-1 late in the 73rd minute. Ankeny quickly tacked on a pair of goals to seal the win. (h/t @AnkenyFanatic)

Substate 4: No. 5 Marshalltown 3, Southeast Polk 2 (8-7 PK)

Backup goalkeeper Ernesto Tellez made the game-winning save in the eighth round of the shootout for Marshalltown. The Bobcats thought they had won in the fifth round, only for Jesus Munoz to be called for coming off his line too early and shown a yellow card. In the end, Marshalltown is still moving on. All four goals in regulation were scored in the first half. (h/t @RossThedeTR)

Substate 5: No. 9 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2, No. 15 Cedar Rapids Prairie 1

Trailing in the second half on the road against a team with state-tournament experience has spelled doom in recent years for the Cedar Rapids Kennedy boys’ soccer team.

“We have been talking a lot this past week about how they have said the right words and now it is time to follow them up,” Kennedy Coach Adrian Evans after the No. 9 Cougars rallied past No. 15 Cedar Rapids Prairie, 2-1, in a Class 3A substate final Saturday at John Wall Field. “Credit to Prairie. They are just a team that came out and played so hard. It is always good and fun to have an in-city rivalry. Those are the best kind of games to coach. … I think we kind of proved that this is a special group.”

"This is everything for the program."@JFKSOCCERCRIA rallied past Prairie for its first state berth since 2012 #iahssoc https://t.co/7ERvKAxqc7 — Iowa Prep Sports (@iowaprepsports) May 25, 2019

Substate 6: No. 2 Iowa City West 4, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2

In a matchup of state-tournament veterans versus a team on the rise, experience won out.

Iowa City West senior forward Gada Ambo scored two second-half goals as the second-ranked Trojans held off Cedar Rapids Jefferson.

“We just worked hard,” said Ambo, a first team all-state selection last season. “They found me and I was lucky to be in the right position at the right time. We were working hard. We met their intensity.”

A record 20th trip to state awaits Iowa City West after the Trojans held off Cedar Rapids Jefferson #iahssoc https://t.co/Gqd8eHBsEE — Iowa Prep Sports (@iowaprepsports) May 25, 2019

Substate 7: No. 13 Bettendorf 1, No. 3 Pleasant Valley 0 (3-2 PK)

Bettendorf goalkeeper Micah Poole saved Pleasant Valley’s final three PK attempts to send the Bulldogs to state for the 20th time. (h/t @BobbyMetcalf88)

Substate 8: No. 11 Cedar Rapids Washington 6, No. 7 Iowa City High 2

Cedar Rapids Washington senior Keaton Woods could have easily stayed in Utah, where he prepped for a future professional soccer career with a Major League Soccer Academy team.

In the end, getting the Warriors to the boys’ soccer state tournament for the first time since his freshman year won out. His unforgettable Saturday made it happen.

“Amazing,” Woods said after he scored a season-high five goals for No. 11 Washington in a 6-2 mauling of No. 7 Iowa City High in a Class 3A substate final at the University of Iowa Soccer Complex. “It feels amazing now. I feel really, really good. It all just came together today.”

Keaton Woods scored FIVE goals in Cedar Rapids Washington's #iahssoc substate final



"Now he is on fire, so watch out.” https://t.co/lF0amtBiHE — Iowa Prep Sports (@iowaprepsports) May 25, 2019

Class 2A

Substate 1: No. 3 Storm Lake 4, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1

It took 44 minutes for Andy Rodriguez to complete a hat trick as the Tornadoes rolled to another substate title. (h/t @SLPilotSports)

Substate 2: No. 4 Gilbert 2, Bondurant-Farrar 1

Jack Dresser had a goal and assist for the Tigers. Zach Smith scored the opener. (h/t @GHSTIGERS_AD)

Substate 3: No. 8 Hudson United 1, Waverly-Shell Rock 0

Payton Stuart scored the game’s only goal on a rebound in the 53rd minute. (h/t @VanMan1973)

Substate 4: No. 10 Dubuque Wahlert 2, No. 2 Marion 1 (5-3 PK)

Cam Haugen was confident in what should have been a nervy moment. He had been in a similar situation just three days ago.

As star striker Jaffer Murphy ran up for Marion’s first penalty of a shootout, the Dubuque Wahlert goalkeeper dove to his left and parried the shot away. He knew then he’d soon have a state-qualifying banner in his hands.

It was the only save of the shootout, and a decisive one. Trenton Dodds converted the fifth shot from the spot, and No. 10 Wahlert handed No. 2 Marion its first loss.

No. 10 Dubuque Wahlert is state bound in 2A after handing No. 2 Marion its first loss in a shootout #iahssoc https://t.co/CKwQVeVulN — Iowa Prep Sports (@iowaprepsports) May 25, 2019

Substate 5: No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 9, Iowa City Liberty 1

Since the third week of the boys’ soccer season, Cedar Rapids Xavier has played with the pressure of being ranked No. 1 in Class 2A.

The Saints will likely have an even bigger target on their back this week with a probable No. 1 seed at the state tournament.

“We will take it in wholeheartedly,” Xavier sophomore midfielder Ren Schroud said. “We love to be the top dog and I think we will just be really confident. We can go far.”

straight boys' state soccer appearances for Cedar Rapids Xavier #iahssoc https://t.co/grGiDoLa1o — Iowa Prep Sports (@iowaprepsports) May 26, 2019

Substate 6: Knoxville 2, Pella 1 (4-2 PK)

After upsetting No. 5 Grinnell-BGM in the substate semifinals, the Panthers beat Pella to advance to state for the second time in program history. (h/t @xzono)

Substate 7: No. 6 Dallas Center-Grimes 3, No. 11 Adel ADM 1

ADM led for all of 11 seconds in the first half before the Mustangs equalized through Noah Webster. Webster’s second goal in the 17th minute proved to be the game-winner. (h/t @dcgactivities)

Substate 8: No. 9 Lewis Central 4, Harlan 0

Luis Espino scored twice in the first 15 minutes to lead the Titans to state for the first time in 22 years. (h/t @TrevMaeder96)

Class 1A

Substate 1: Sioux Center 2, No. 5 Western Christian 1 (2OT)

Isa Granillo scored the game-winner for the Warriors, who beat Western twice this season. (h/t @ZacharyWJames)

Substate 2: No. 1 Waterloo Columbus 4, Humboldt 1

Sawwin Lin scored twice in the first half for the top-ranked Sailors, who outscored their three substate opponents by a combined 18-2. (h/t @taylorfromKWWAY)

Substate 3: Center Point-Urbana 3, No. 15 Dyersville Beckman 2 (2OT)

Ethan Sells scored the golden goal for CPU 1 minute, 24 seconds into the second overtime. It was his second goal of the game. Beckman’s Owen Grover forced overtime with a deflected effort in the 76th minute. (h/t @THsportsfeed)

Substate 4: No. 2 Iowa City Regina 4, No. 6 South Tama 0

The Regals broke open a game that was 1-0 at halftime with three goals in the second half.

Substate 5: No. 11 West Liberty 2, No. 3 Notre Dame/West Burlington 1 (OT)

The golden goal came from Joshua Mateo in the 85th minute on Jahsiah Galvan-Batie’s assist. The Comets’ Eliseo Tapia scored the opener in the 29th minute. Sam Brueck tied it for the Nikes in the 53rd. (h/t @EvanRRiggs)

Substate 6: No. 16 Iowa Mennonite 1, No. 7 Solon 0

IMS is returning to state after making its debut last year. Jacob Boller scored the decisive goal with a 71st-minute chip. (h/t @TheNews_Sports)

Substate 7: No. 10 North Polk 2, No. 13 Nevada 1

Christopher Martinez put North Polk in front 30 seconds after the Cubs’ Ayden Rhodes tied it in the 74th minute. (h/t @JoeRandleman)

Substate 8: No. 9 Greene County 5, No. 4 Avoca AHSTW 2

The Rams are state bound in what is just the second season of the program’s existence. It was 2-2 at halftime before Greene County took over in the second half. Junior Gutierres’ PK was the game-winner. (h/t @HEINOHeinen)