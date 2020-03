Iowa girls' state basketball: Watch live stream, Tuesday's schedule, scores

The 2020 Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament continues Tuesday with seven more quarterfinal games at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Follow along here for the latest scores and coverage, as well as a live stream of every game from the IGHSAU.

Girls’ state basketball coverage

Notebook: Clear Creek Amana won't merely be content to be here

Our class-by-class, round-by-round predictions

Monday's girls' state basketball box scores, full game replays and more

Updated girls' state basketball pairings and schedule

Tuesday’s girls’ state basketball schedule

Class 3A quarterfinals

No. 3 Sioux City Heelan (19-4) vs. No. 9 Des Moines Christian (22-2), 10 a.m.

Class 4A quarterfinals

No. 1 North Scott (23-0) vs. No. 15 Clear Creek Amana (19-4), 11:45 a.m.

No. 5 Center Point-Urbana (21-2) vs. No. 6 Waverly-Shell Rock (20-2), 1:30 p.m.

No. 3 Glenwood (24-0) vs. No. 8 Gilbert (19-3), 3:15 p.m.

No. 4 Ballard (22-1) vs. No. 7 Lewis Central (19-5), 5 p.m.

Class 2A quarterfinals

No. 1 Cascade (25-0) vs. Denver (17-8), 6:45 p.m.

No. 5 Osage (22-2) vs. No. 6 West Branch (21-3), 8:30 p.m.