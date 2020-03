Iowa girls' state basketball: Watch live stream, Monday's schedule, scores, updates

The 2020 Iowa high school girls’ state basketball tournament tips off Monday with seven quarterfinal games at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Follow along here for the latest scores and coverage, as well as alive stream of every game from the IGHSAU.

Girls' state basketball coverage

Sidney McCrea and Mallory McDermott are 'where we've always wanted to be'

Our class-by-class, round-by-round predictions

A closer look at Monday's area games

Monday’s girls’ state basketball schedule

Class 5A quarterfinals

No. 2 Iowa City High (22-1) vs. No. 9 Cedar Rapids Prairie (20-3), 10 a.m.

No. 4 Johnston (21-2) vs. No. 7 Southeast Polk (19-4), 11:45 a.m.

No. 1 Waukee (21-2) vs. Sioux City East (16-7), 1:30 p.m.

No. 5 Cedar Falls (19-4) vs. No. 6 Waterloo West (19-4), 3:15 p.m.

Class 3A quarterfinals

No. 1 Dike-New Hartford (22-1) vs. Jesup (20-4), 5 p.m.

No. 4 Red Oak (21-3) vs. No. 5 North Polk (19-5), 6:45 p.m.

No. 2 Clear Lake (22-2) vs. No. 10 Davenport Assumption (16-7), 8:30 p.m.