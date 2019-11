Iowa high school state volleyball 2019: Brackets, schedule

The brackets for the 2019 Iowa high school state volleyball tournament are taking shape after state bids were handed out Monday night in classes 5A, 4A and 3A.

The field will be completed Tuesday night after 1A and 2A regional finals.

The state tournament begins next Tuesday and runs through Friday at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals — Tuesday, Nov. 12

No. 1 Cedar Falls (41-1) vs. No. 8 Waukee (35-11), noon

No. 4 Ankeny (36-5) vs. No. 5 Council Bluffs Lincoln (38-3), 2 p.m.

No. 2 Iowa City Liberty (34-2) vs. No. 7 Pleasant Valley (29-5), noon

No. 3 West Des Moines Valley (40-4) vs. No. 6 West Des Moines Dowling (32-11), 2 p.m.

Semifinals — Thursday, Nov. 14

10 a.m.

Championship — Friday, Nov. 15

10 a.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals — Tuesday, Nov. 12

No. 1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (34-3) vs. Glenwood (30-12), 4 p.m.

No. 4 Waverly-Shell Rock (46-6) vs. No. 5 West Delaware (39-5), 6 p.m.

No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier (28-6) vs. No. 10 Western Dubuque (22-13), 4 p.m.

No. 3 North Scott (28-5) vs. No. 8 Marion (30-10), 6 p.m.

Semifinals — Thursday, Nov. 14

Noon

Championship — Friday, Nov. 15

12:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals — Wednesday, Nov. 13

No. 1 Davenport Assumption (32-5) vs. No. 13 Union (30-11), 10 a.m.

No. 5 West Liberty (31-7) vs. No. 7 Mount Vernon (33-10), noon

No. 2 Carroll Kuemper (35-4) vs. No. 12 Unity Christian (24-10), 10 a.m.

No. 3 Red Oak (33-6) vs. No. 10 Nevada (33-9), noon

Semifinals — Thursday, Nov. 14

2 p.m.

Championship — Friday, Nov. 15

2:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals — Wednesday, Nov. 13

2 p.m.

4 p.m.

Semifinals — Thursday, Nov. 14

4 p.m.

Championship — Friday, Nov. 15

4:45 p.m.

Class 1A

Quarterfinals — Wednesday, Nov. 13

6 p.m.

8 p.m.

Semifinals — Thursday, Nov. 14

6 p.m.

Championship — Friday, Nov. 15

7 p.m.