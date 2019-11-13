Prep Volleyball

Osage wins rubber match with Grundy Center at state volleyball, emphatically

Green Devils earn a 2A semifinal date with powerhouse Western Christian

Osage's Paige Kisley (4) goes for a kill shot against Grundy Center's Leslie Homeister (7) and Grundy Center's Clarie Verly (2) during a 2A quarterfinal match between Osage and Grundy Center at the IGHSAU State Volleyball Tournament at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Osage won the match, 25-17, 25-14, 25-16. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Osage's Paige Kisley (4) goes for a kill shot against Grundy Center's Leslie Homeister (7) and Grundy Center's Clarie Verly (2) during a 2A quarterfinal match between Osage and Grundy Center at the IGHSAU State Volleyball Tournament at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Osage won the match, 25-17, 25-14, 25-16. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Moving down a class generally means a small step down in competition.

For the Osage Green Devils, though ...

“We moved down to 2A, and everybody started talking about Western Christian right away,” said Osage Coach Bryan Tabbert.

Bring ‘em on.

The fifth-ranked Green Devils claimed their rubber match with No. 6 Grundy Center and did it emphatically, sweeping the Spartans, 25-17, 25-14, 25-16, in a Class 2A quarterfinal at the state volleyball tournament Wednesday afternoon at the U.S. Cellular Center.

“Our team chemistry really pushed us along,” said Paige Kisley, who stands a modest 5-foot-7 but knocked down 16 kills. “We just had to take a breath and enjoy the moment.”

The scores indicated superiority by the Green Devils (37-6), who split a pair of matches with Grundy Center (32-9) in a tournament at Waverly on Oct. 5.

This one wasn’t close.

“We wanted this so bad,” libero Jaden Francis said.

So now, it’s a Thursday encounter with No. 1 Western Christian (39-5), which reached the semifinals for the 19th consecutive year by sweeping Hudson. First serve is 4 p.m.

“We look forward to the challenge,” Tabbert said. “It’s something we crave.”

Osage was a 3A semifinalist last year.

Tabbert is in first year as the Green Devils’ head coach. He had been an assistant for two years, and previous to that was a head coach at Crystal Lake WCLT for one year and at North Butler for four.

Danielle Johnson added nine kills for the Green Devils. Ellie Bobinet collected 26 assists.

Emy Kracht led Grundy Center with nine kills. The Spartans hit only .052 as a team.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Prep Volleyball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Morgan Middleton's 2A state volleyball record 34 kills lead CGD to first-round sweep

Photos: Clarion CGD vs. Wilton, Iowa Class 2A state volleyball quarterfinals

Photos: Osage vs. Grundy Center, Iowa Class 2A state volleyball quarterfinals

Western Christian advances to state volleyball semifinals for 19th straight year

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

University of Iowa student, a former Cedar Rapids wrestler, dies

Police searching for man convicted in drive-by shooting who escaped Cedar Rapids facility

15-year-old girl accuses Cedar Rapids woman of abuse involving hammers and screwdrivers

Abolish the undemocratic Iowa caucuses

Key evidence hearing in Mollie Tibbetts' killing underway

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.