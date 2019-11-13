No. 1 Sidney overpowers Springville in state volleyball quarterfinals

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Springville Orioles are on a trajectory to do some big things here someday.

For Sidney, someday is now.

Led by Kelsey Hobbie’s 17 kills, the top-ranked Cowgirls swept youthful Springville, 25-15, 25-17, 25-11, in a Class 1A quarterfinal at the state volleyball tournament Wednesday night at the U.S. Cellular Center.

“They had their jitters, we’ve been here a few times and we took advantage of that,” Sidney’s Presley Brumbaugh said.

The Cowgirls (36-6), making their fifth consecutive state appearance (they were 2A semifinalists last year), march into Thursday’s semifinal match against No. 4 Le Mars Gehlen (26-7) or No. 5 North Tama (27-6). First serve is 6 p.m.

With a veteran lineup, they feel this is their time.

“I’ve been playing with the same people my whole life,” Hobbie said. (Setter) Olivia (Larsen) knows where she’s going with the ball, and her sets were really good.”

Hobbie posted a .560 kill efficiency (17 kills and three errors in 25 swings).

“She was outstanding,” Springville’s Lauren Wilson said. “We blocked her a couple of times, but you could really tell how experienced they were.”

Springville (20-17) was making its fifth state appearance in seven years, but virtually all of the current roster consists of state newbies. The main rotation features four sophomores and four freshmen.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“We can get to that level,” Morgan Nachazel said. “It’s going to take some work, but we can do it.”

Springville Coach Claude Howard said, “We definitely have something to build on. Once we get over the hurt, we should hold our heads high. We’ve got a great foundation for next year.”

The Cowgirls led each of the first two sets from first serve until last. It was 9-3 in Game 1, 8-0 in Game 2.

Springville scored the first three points of the finale, and Wilson’s kill gave the Orioles their final lead at 5-4. But Hobbie served two aces in a five-point run, and sailed home from there.

Maddy Duncan added nine kills, Brumbaugh eight for the Cowgirls. Larsen posted 29 assists.

Wilson, Nachazel and Savannah Nealman had six kills apiece for Springville. Nia Howard distributed 18 assists.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com